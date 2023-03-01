BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons hold off Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — It wasn’t pretty.
It wasn’t poorly played, but it was a struggle for both teams. Still, Silver Creek hung on for a 55-54 win over the host Pirates in a Class 3A Charlestown Sectional first-round game Wednesday night.
Dragons coach Brandon Hoffman may have put it best.
“It’s win and advance,” the relieved Creek bench boss said afterward.
The Dragons (12-11) advance to play Scottsburg (18-5) at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second sectional semifinal. The Warriors walloped Madison 69-35 in Wednesday’s first game. Corydon Central (19-5) will face Salem (1-21) at 6 p.m. in Friday’s first semi.
Wednesday night was a fight to the finish between two rivals separated by about six miles.
The Pirates, who previously lost 82-55 to Silver Creek on their home court back on Nov. 29, led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime.
“I think they played very good defense on us,” said Dragons senior guard Kaden Oliver, who made the second of two foul shots with 1.3 seconds left to give his team a four-point lead. “Coach got on us pretty hard at halftime. He let us know what was going on.”
The Dragons led 39-32 at the end of the third quarter thanks to Dane Sprigler’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Dragons increased their advantage to 44-36 midway through the final frame, but the Pirates never gave up.
Charlestown got within 50-49 when Ethan French scored on a layup. Sprigler then got loose for a layup with 41 seconds left before A.J. Todd’s basket in the lane made it 52-51 with 29 seconds to play.
After both teams used a timeout Sprigler went to the foul line and calmly sank two free throws for 54-51 lead with 16.3 seconds left.
“Overall in the second half we came out with more fire, more energy,” Oliver said. “We didn’t have any turnovers the second half and that was huge.”
Grason Connell’s 3 at the buzzer left the Pirates one point short.
“I give our guys tons of credit,” Charlestown coach Matt Lynch said. “I think we executed the game plan we put together really well. We didn’t want Oliver to beat us. To their credit other guys made plays. Sprigler was huge off the bench for them as a freshman.”
Sprigler led Creek with 14 points while Oliver had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in spite of being the focus of Charlestown’s diamond-and-one defense.
“I expected a pretty tight game. It’s tournament time. It’s a rivalry,” Oliver said.
Demetrius Phelps paced the Pirates with 14 points while Ethan French finished with 13.
“We were down eight or nine with six minutes to go and we could have gone the other way,” Lynch said. “They give us all they had. We had a chance to win it late. I just give our guys a lot of credit. I wish we were down only three instead of four. It’s nice to see things you work on in practice work.”
Friday’s second semifinal will be another regular-season rematch. The Warriors won 58-35 in Sellersburg on Feb. 10.
“Scottsburg’s good, but you only have to beat them once,” Hoffman said.
The Warriors rolled past the Cubs in Wednesday’s first game. They led 46-14 at halftime thanks to 17 for 22 shooting.
Kody Clancy led Scottsburg with 22 points while Jacob Martin added 13, Kyle McGinnis 11 and Wyatt Zellers nine.
The Warriors made 26 of 43 shots, including 11 of 21 3-point tries. Clancy was 8 of 11 overall and 5 for 7 from 3-point range.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s first-round game
SILVER CREEK 55, CHARLESTOWN 54
Charlestown 11 12 9 22 — 54
Silver Creek 10 12 17 16 — 55
Silver Creek (12-11): Hayden Garten 6, Kaden Oliver 10, Walker Hoffman 4, Jace Burton 4, Nate Davidson 9, Kyle Roberts 8, Dane Sprigler 14.
Charlestown (11-12): A.J. Todd 13, Jake Ottersbach 3, Ethan French 13, Demetrius Phelps 14, Grason Connell 9, Parker Odle 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 6 (Roberts 2, Sprigler 2, Garten, Davidson); Charlestown 7 (Connell 3, Todd 2, Phelps 2).