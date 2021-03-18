BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons hope to play their best

SELLERSBURG — Heading into Saturday’s Seymour Semistate, Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman is hoping that the Dragons have saved their best for last.
Or, at least, their best for what they hope is their second-to-last game of the season.
“We have yet to play our best game in the postseason, I don’t believe,” Hoffman said. “We’re looking forward to putting that out there Saturday. If we do that, everything will work out.”
The second-ranked Dragons (23-4) face No. 6 Guerin Catholic (21-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A portion of the semistate at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
While Creek carries a 12-game win streak into the matchup, the Golden Eagles have won 14 of their past 15.
“Obviously they’re super-talented and they’re going to be a tough out,” Hoffman said earlier this week. “We’ve already watched a lot of film and done a gameplan. Now, the rest of the this week is just kind of perfecting it.”
Guerin is led by its senior backcourt of Joseph Bobilya and Kaleb Edwards. Bobilya averages 17.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game while Edwards puts up 15.4, 2.8 and 5.2, respectively.
Bobilya scored 40 points, hitting 10 3-pointers, in the Golden Eagles’ 59-43 victory over Northview in the Greencastle Regional final last Saturday night.
“Their backcourt is really, really good,” Hoffman said. “They had a kid score 40 in the regional final and they’ve got another really good guard named Edwards who’s going to play at the next level. They’ve got a really strong backcourt, which is going to be a test for us.”
The 5-foot-11 Bobilya, who shoots 42.2 percent (79 for 187) from 3-point range, has nine games of 20 points, or more, this season. He also, though, has four games of single digits. In fact, in Guerin’s 52-41 win over the host Tiger Cubs in last Saturday’s regional semifinals, Bobilya scored just seven points on 1 of 8 shooting.
“He can be super streaky,” Hoffman said.
The 6-2 Edwards, meanwhile, has scored in double digits in all but one game this season. He shoots 56.1 percent from the field, including 51.1 percent from 3-point range (24 for 47).
Hoffman, though, believes his team is up to the task of defending the Golden Eagles’ backcourt duo.
“We have some really good perimeter defenders,” the Silver Creek coach said. “I think that’s one of our strengths, is our perimeter defense.”
Guerin also features an inside threat in 6-5 senior forward Matthew Gillis, who averages 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.
“Guerin’s really good and we know that. Their guards are really good and they’ve got a solid big guy inside, but a lot of Saturday’s going to be on how well we play,” Hoffman said. “I think we’re due. If we play our best game we’ll be fine.”
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SEMISTATE
Saturday at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium
Game 1: Silver Creek (23-4) vs. Guerin Catholic (21-3), 1 p.m.
GUERIN CATHOLIC GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach: Bob Allen (49-22 in third year at school; 105-96 in ninth overall).
Record: 21-3.
Semistate titles: Two (2012, 2015).
Team statistics: 63.2 points per game; 47.3 opponents points per game.
Statistical leaders: Senior guard Joseph Bobilya 17.7 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2.3 rpg; senior guard Kaleb Edwards 15.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg; senior forward Matthew Gillis 11.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg; junior guard Will Grissom 9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg; junior guard Matthew Etchison 2.4 ppg; senior forward Garrett Kreiner 1.9 ppg; freshman guard Jack Cherry 1.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg.
This season: The Golden Eagles won their first three before losing 54-52 at 4A Franklin Central. They then won four more in a row before losing 61-55 at 2A Covenant Christian. Guerin followed that up with six straight victories before losing 69-58 at 4A North Central. Since that loss, though, the Golden Eagles have won eight straight, including their fifth sectional title and their fourth regional championship.
SILVER CREEK DRAGONS
Coach: Brandon Hoffman (199-73 in 11th year at school).
Record: 23-4.
Semistate titles: One (2019).
Team statistics: 74.7 ppg; 54.3 oppg.
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn 25.5 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 3.8 apg; senior forward Kooper Jacobi 21.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.5 apg; junior point guard Branden Northern 15.5 ppg, 7 apg; 3.2 rpg; senior guard Isaac Hinton 6.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg; senior forward Nolan Gilbert 3.3 ppg; junior guard Trey Schoen 5.2 ppg.
This season: The Dragons won their first three games before dropping back-to-back games (63-61 at North Harrison and 94-84 in double-OT to Fort Wayne Blackhawk) in December. Since then, though, they’ve won 20 of 22. Their only losses in that span were 81-72 at New Albany and 42-41 at Bloomington South.