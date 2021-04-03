EyFBZbiXIAESEwz.jpg

Silver Creek and Leo are underway in the Class 3A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 

 By JOSH COOK

INDIANAPOLIS — Second-ranked Silver Creek leads No. 9 Leo 22-21 at halftime of the Class 3A state championship game Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 

Senior Kooper Jacobi is leading the Dragons with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Schoen has five for Creek, which is trying to win its second consecutive state title. 

