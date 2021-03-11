BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons look to pick up where they left off

SELLERSBURG — A year ago today the Silver Creek players and coaches were preparing to board a bus bound for Washington, and the regional, when word came down — the IHSAA had postponed the state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Barring any unforeseen calamities (knock on wood), this afternoon the Dragons will board multiple buses (per COVID-19 policies) bound for Washington once again.
“It’s crazy. A year ago we were getting ready to load the bus when we got the call saying we were postponed,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman recalled. “Fast forward a whole year of question marks — Will we have a season? Will we have a state tournament? ... We’re just so fortunate to be back in this position. We don’t have (last year’s lone senior) Taylor (Betts), but we have the bulk of our team back. It’s just a great opportunity. We couldn’t ask for more than the opportunity we’ve got.”
That opportunity comes Saturday when the No. 2 Dragons (21-4) try to pick up where they left off, as reigning Class 3A state champions, when they face fourth-ranked Heritage Hills (19-3) at 10:30 a.m. in the first semifinal of the Washington Regional. Connersville (17-7) will take on seventh-ranked Sullivan (21-3) at 12:15 p.m. in the second semi. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
“We have a lot of unfinished business, of course, not being able to play last year and finish it is huge,” Creek senior forward Kooper Jacobi said recently. “Especially after winning sectional, it’ll be two years since we played any farther (in the state tournament). We’ll just have to prepare like we always do.”
Ironically the then-No. 1 Dragons were set to face then-No. 2 Heritage Hills in the first regional semifinal last year before the state tourney was halted, then eventually canceled.
“We spent a whole week preparing for them,” Hoffman remembered. “So there’s a lot of familiarity with last year’s scout(ing report). It’s just crazy how we get to come back to square one where it all started.”
While Silver Creek’s roster is relatively still the same, the Patriots were hit a little harder by graduation, losing 1,000-point scorers Simon Scherry and Murray Becher. Hills, however, still has senior big man Blake Sisley. The 6-foot-9 University of Evansville recruit is averaging 22.9 points and 7.5 rebounds a game this season. Also back from that Patriots’ team is senior point guard Jake Johnson (5.9 ppg, 6.2 assists per game, 3.5 rpg).
Additionally, the seventh-ranked Golden Arrows and the Spartans could be formidable foes as well. Connersville, which has won 20 regional titles (more than all three other schools combined), enters riding a seven-game win streak. Meanwhile Sullivan, which is led by veteran coach Jeff Moore (468-268 in 31 years), has a solid junior-laden squad that has won 13 of its last 14 games.
“We’ve done our due diligence on all three teams,” Hoffman said. “The hay’s in the barn in terms of preparing for our scout. The main thing is, can we play our best? Can we take care of the ball? Can we defend well? Can we rebound the ball?
“I just think things will work out fine if we play our best basketball, because at this point there are no bad teams left, so if you don’t play well chances are you won’t advance.”
.
CLASS 3A WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday at the Hatchet House
Game 1: Heritage Hills (19-3) vs. Silver Creek (21-4), 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: Connersville (17-7) vs. Sullivan (21-3), 12:15 p.m.
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
.
TEAM CAPSULES
CONNERSVILLE SPARTANS
Coach: Kerry Brown (191-108 in 12th year at school; 273-206 in 20th overall).
Record: 17-7.
Regional titles: 20 (1924, 1925, 1927, 1930, 1932, 1933, 1936, 1956, 1957, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1972, 1974, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1989).
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Tobey Billups 8.7 ppg, 5.2 apg, 3.5 rpg; senior guard Jonah Graham 7.9 ppg; junior forward Kaleb Sparks 6.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg; senior center Cole Martin 6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg; sophomore forward Braxton Myers 4.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg; junior center Gage Brown 4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg.
This season: The Spartans started 2-2 before reeling off five wins in a row. They then lost five of their next seven, including the last four in a row. Since then, though, Connersville has won seven straight.
HERITAGE HILLS PATRIOTS
Coach: Nate Hawkins (98-21 in fifth year at school; 162-47 in ninth overall).
Record: 19-3.
Regional titles: None.
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Blake Sisley 22.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg; senior guard Cameron Banks 7.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 apg; senior wing Logan Krzykowski 6.1 ppg; junior guard JT Smallwood 5.9 ppg; senior guard Jake Johnson 5.9 ppg, 6.2 apg, 3.5 rpg; senior forward Adam Guth 4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg; junior forward Alex Schaeffer 4.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg.
This season: The Patriots won their first 10 games before losing to Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve. They then won three in a row before dropping back-to-back games (against 4A Castle and 66-60 in OT at Forest Park). Since then, though, Heritage Hills has won six straight.
SILVER CREEK DRAGONS
Coach: Brandon Hoffman (197-73 in 11th year at school).
Record: 21-4.
Regional titles: Three (1969, 2000, 2019).
Statistical leaders: Senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn 26.2 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 4.1 apg; senior forward Kooper Jacobi 22.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.6 apg; junior point guard Branden Northern 16.2 ppg, 7.4 apg; 3.2 rpg; senior guard Isaac Hinton 6.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg; senior forward Nolan Gilbert 3.5 ppg; junior guard Trey Schoen 5.6 ppg.
This season: The Dragons won their first three games before dropping back-to-back games (63-61 at North Harrison and 94-84 in double-OT to Fort Wayne Blackhawk) in December. Since then, though, they’ve won 18 of 20. Their only losses in that span were 81-72 at New Albany and 42-41 at Bloomington South.
SULLIVAN GOLDEN ARROWS
Coach: Jeff Moore (468-268 in 31st year at school).
Record: 21-3.
Regional titles: Four (1923, 1998, 1999, 2001).
Statistical leaders: Junior guard Randy Kelley 17.2 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.7 rpg; junior forward Jackson Hills 16.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg; senior guard Braden Flanagan 15.2 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2 rpg; junior guard Rocco Roshel 8 ppg; sophomore guard Luke Adams 5.5 ppg.
This season: The Golden Arrows won their first five games before losing 46-43 to 4A Bloomington South. They then won three straight before losing 60-50 at Greencastle. Since then, though, they’ve won 13 of 14. Their only loss was a 49-48 OT setback to North Daviess.