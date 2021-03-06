CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek came out focused, built a 23-point lead and cruised past Madison 83-71 Saturday night to claim the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional title — the fourth straight for the Dragons.
Senior standouts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi combined for 59 points for Creek, which claimed its 18th sectional title overall.
The second-ranked Dragons (21-4) advance to next Saturday's Washington Regional. Silver Creek will face fifth-ranked Heritage Hills (19-3) at 10:30 a.m. in the first regional semifinal. The Patriots beat Boonville 54-32 in the Boonville Sectional final Saturday night. Connersville (17-7) will take on Sullivan (21-3) at 12:15 p.m. next Saturday afternoon with the regional final scheduled for 8 p.m. that night.
Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman, however, didn’t want any part of regional talk Saturday night.
“This is four (sectionals) in a row,” he said. “We’ll talk about the regional on Monday.”
Against Madison, the Dragons got another big night from their two NCAA Division I-signees.
Kaufman-Renn scored 30 points, 20 in the first half. He hit 12 of 17 shots and all five of his free throws. The Purdue-signee also snared 11 rebounds.
Kaufman-Renn said he hasn’t even thought about the regional.
“We haven’t looked ahead,” he said. “We’ll go home and celebrate this tonight.”
Jacobi, a Toledo-signee, netted 29 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
“Those two are special, special kids,” Hoffman said. “Those guys weren’t going to let us lose. They came out and all day they were focused.”
Junior point guard Branden Northern added 16 points and six assists for the Dragons, who had 23 assists on 30 made field goals.
Madison sharpshooter Luke Miller, who drilled 5 of 6 3-point attempts, led the Cubs (17-9) with 23 points while Nick Center added 22 points.
“Luke made tough, tough shots,” Hoffman said. “A lot of the time, we had really good defense on him.”
.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Silver Creek 77, Corydon Central 42, Tuesday
Game 2: Madison 83, Salem 51, Wednesday
Game 3: Scottsburg 60, Charlestown 54, Wednesday
Game 4: Silver Creek 44, North Harrison 41, Friday
Game 5: Madison 68, Scottsburg 51, Friday
Game 6 (final): Silver Creek 83, Madison 71, Saturday
.
Saturday night's final
SILVER CREEK 83, MADISON 71
Silver Creek 23 18 25 17 — 83
Madison 15 15 14 27 — 71
Silver Creek (21-4): Kooper Jacobi 29, Branden Northern 16, Trey Kaufman-Renn 30, Hayden Garten 3, Nolan Gilbert 3, Isaac Hinton 2.
Madison (17-9): Kaden Oliver 9, Luke Miller 23, Luke Ommen 13, Jackson Falconberry 2, Nick Center 22, Luke Schafer 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Jacobi 3, Northern 2, Garten, Gilbert, Kaufman); Madison 7 (Miller 5, Center 2).
.
CLASS 3A WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday, March 13
Game 1: Heritage Hills (19-3) vs. Silver Creek (21-4), 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: Connersville (17-7) vs. Sullivan (21-3), 12:15 p.m.
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
