BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons move into MSC driver's seat with win

SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek took a giant step toward the Mid-Southern Conference title Friday night.
Behind 34 points from junior standout Trey Kaufman, the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons slammed host Scottsburg 66-45 at Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium.
Both teams entered unbeaten in league play, but Silver Creek (19-2, 7-0) left in the driver’s seat for the MSC title.
The Dragons led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Warriors 46-28 over the second and third periods to pull away.
“I was super proud of our defense. I think our defense really did a great job of locking in,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We had some uncharacteristic turnovers in the first couple possessions and then we missed some shots, but our defense really, really separated the game for us, I thought.
“That was one of our better defensive games of the year.”
Kaufman scored eight points in the first quarter and 11 in the second to help the Dragons to a 30-15 halftime lead.
He added 11 more in the third and four in the fourth. Kaufman finished with 15 field goals, including one 3-pointer.
“He was really assertive and scored a bunch of different ways,” Hoffman said. “He’s super-talented and he’s shown it every game here.”
In addition to Kaufman’s big game, classmate Kooper Jacobi added 16 points and sophomore point guard Branden Northern notched nine.
Brantley Deaton led the Warriors (12-9, 8-1) with 24 points. Meanwhile Creek held Scottsburg senior forward Nick Sebastiao, who averaged 30 points in two Warrior wins last week, to just two points.
The Dragons close out MSC play next week. They play at Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night and visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
“We’ve got two more tests next week,” Hoffman said. “Hopefully next Friday we’re better than we were tonight.”