FLOYDS KNOBS — In a battle between two of the top teams in Southern Indiana, Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek outlasted host Floyd Central 68-59 Tuesday night on Joe Hinton Court.
The Dragons placed four players in double digits, led by senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn’s game-high 25 points, en route to beating the Highlanders for the second straight year. Creek shot 56 percent from the field and was a cool 7 of 12 (58.3 percent) from behind the arc.
Junior point guard Brandon Northern, in his first game back from a broken hand, pumped in 15 points while seniors Isaac Hinton and Kooper Jacobi added 11 apiece for the Dragons (12-4), who outscored the Highlanders 34-26 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Jake Heidbreder tallied 23 points to pace Floyd (10-4) while Kyle Poates scored 10 off the bench and Brady Moore added nine.
In a back-and-forth first half, the Highlanders led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter before Creek edged ahead by intermission.
A Jacobi 3-pointer gave the Dragons a 34-27 advantage with 2 minutes, 20 seconds to play in the first half. Floyd Central, however, answered with defense and 3s from Heidbreder and Poates to trim it to 34-33 at the break.
Neither team shot well in the third quarter as Creek added a point to its lead and was ahead 46-44 heading into the final frame.
The Dragons got a little breathing room when Hinton hit one of his three 3-pointers to put the visitors up 52-46 with 5:15 remaining.
Creek pushed its lead to 10 (62-52) with 2:02 to play, but the Highlanders didn’t go away easily.
Sophomore Caleb Washington’s triple pulled Floyd within five, at 64-59, with 60 seconds to go. That would be as close as the Highlanders would get, though, as the Dragons hit their free throws down the stretch to secure their first win in the Knobs since 2012.
Both teams are scheduled to return to conference action at 7:30 pm. Friday night. The Highlanders host Madison in a key Hoosier Hills Conference clash while the Dragons entertain Scottsburg at the same time.
SILVER CREEK 68, FLOYD CENTRAL 59
Silver Creek 16 18 12 22 — 68
Floyd Central 17 16 11 15 — 59
Silver Creek (13-4): Hayden Garten 3, Trey Kaufman-Renn 25, Isaac Hinton 11, Trey Schoen 3, Brandon Northern 15, Kooper Jacobi 11.
Floyd Central (10-4): Kyle Poates 10, Jake Heidbreder 23, Brady Moore 9, Cole Harritt 6, Caleb Washington 8, Wesley Celichowski 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (Hinton 3, Garten, Schoen, Northern, Jacobi); Floyd Central 7 (Harritt 2, Heidbreder 2, Moore, Poates, Washington).
