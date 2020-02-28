BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons outlast Owls

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek built a 20-point halftime lead and then cruised past visiting Seymour 69-53 in its regular-season finale Friday night.
For the Class 3A No. 1, and defending state champion, Dragons (22-2) the win capped a superb regular season that featured a pair of eight-game winning streaks and was peppered with losses to the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in 4A (i.e. Bloomington South and Lawrence Central).
The Dragons, though, aren’t resting on their laurels from this year or last year, according to head coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team faces Charlestown at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the Corydon Central Sectional.
“Our guys know we have to play well next week to survive,” Hoffman said. “That’s our focus now.”
Hoffman said the Dragons need to keep improving.
“We know what it takes,” he said. “I don’t think there will be an environment too big for our guys. We want to make sure we keep getting better, starting Monday in practice and then Tuesday in practice.”
Against Seymour (8-14), the Dragons only led 16-13 late in the first quarter before turning up the heat.
Silver Creek used a 14-0 run to take command. The surge was capped by a 3-pointer from sophomore Trey Schoen. When junior standout Trey Kaufman canned two free throws to end the scoring in the first half, the Dragons led 39-19.
Like most teams, the Owls couldn’t match up with the 6-foot-9 Kaufman, who finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and out six assists.
Kooper Jacobi, also a highly-recruited junior, added 16 points.
“We played well for a stretch in the middle two quarters, I thought,” Hoffman said. “That was the difference in the game. We picked up our defense.”
The Dragons, possibly taking an early peek at next week’s sectional, weren’t as sharp in the fourth quarter as the Owls cut into a 26-point deficit.
In the fourth quarter, Silver Creek managed just eight points, and six of those came from Kaufman.
“We didn’t finish the game well,” Hoffman said. “There’s a lot of stuff we’ll be able to see on film.”
Seymour guard Eric McCoy sliced into the Silver Creek defense, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.
The Owls will face Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the 4A Seymour Sectional.