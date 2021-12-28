BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons, Pioneers advance to final

SELLERSBURG — Senior standout Branden Northern hit three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and erupted for 31 points as the host Dragons decked Clarksville 76-54 Tuesday night in the opening game of the 61st annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
In the nightcap, Providence survived a furious Charlestown comeback to prevail 55-49.
Silver Creek (5-5) will face the Pioneers (6-2) at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the final of the oldest continuous holiday tourney in the state that involves the same four teams. The Dragons will be trying for their fifth straight title in the event, while Providence will be seeking its first since 2016.
That will be preceded by the third-place game between the Pirates (3-5) and the Generals (2-5).
SILVER CREEK-CLARKSVILLE
After a sluggish start, the Dragons used a couple of powerful runs — 11-0 and 19-1 — to take a commanding 45-21 lead into the halftime break.
“They’re a good, well-coached team, and Northern is a fantastic player,” first-year Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said.
The Generals, however, kept plugging away and outscored Creek 22-11 in the third quarter, to slice the Dragons’ advantage to 56-43.
“I challenged the guys (at halftime),” Hankins said. “I said, ‘Show me what you’ve got.’ ... I thought they fought hard in the second half. It shows we’re capable. The consistent effort needs to be better.
“We’re a work in progress. It’s day-to-day. We will continue to work at it and get there.”
Dakota Capps led the Generals with 14 points while Jacob Seward added 13.
Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance in the third period.
“We played the score, instead of the standard,” he said. “We didn’t finish well and we stopped rebounding, and stopped defending well. We didn’t handle the lead very well.”
Northern’s pin-point outside shooting in the fourth quarter helped the Dragons extend their lead to 22.
Northern finished 11-of-18 from the field, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.
“He’s really improved his 3-point shooting,” Hoffman said.
Six-foot-five Creek freshman Walker Hoffman, the son of the coach, added 18 points, 14 in the first half.
PROVIDENCE-CHARLESTOWN
The Pioneers led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 38-28 after three periods.
In the final frame Grant Williams reeled off a dunk and a couple of 3-pointers to ignite Providence to a 48-32 lead.
The Pioneers’ lead grew to 51-32 after two free throws by Max Beatty with 2 minutes, 58 seconds to play.
Game over? Not hardly.
The Pirates scored 17 points in the final 2:43 and cut their deficit to 55-49 on a putback by Christian Stacy with 14 seconds left.
Charlestown then ran out of time.
“I give our guys a lot of credit for not giving up,” first-year Charlestown coach Matt Lynch said. “Something that we’re really working on is effort and playing hard all the time. ... We did a lot of good things that we can build on. We were playing hard. We fought to the end.
“I think we’re making steps in the right direction.”
Jake Helton scored 22 points to pace the Pirates.
Williams tallied a team-high 18 points while Beatty added 15 for the Pioneers.
“I”m kind of tired of learning lessons,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “There are a few takeaways, really. ... But it feels like we’ve played this tune before. It got too close for comfort.”
.
SILVER CREEK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s first round
SILVER CREEK 76, CLARKSVILLE 54
Silver Creek 19 26 11 20 — 76
Clarksville 12 9 22 11 — 54
Silver Creek (5-5): Hayden Garten 1, Cooper Murley 3, Walker Hoffman 18, Trey Schoen 5, Cameron Wheeler 4, Branden Northern 31, Zac Stricker 9, Nate Davidson 5.
Clarksville (2-5): Jacob Seward 13, Dakota Capps 14, Landon Radlein 8, Caleb Cummings 4, Alex Titus 7, Saul Tatum 2, Kevonne Murrell 6.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Northern 5, Murley, Schoen, Davidson); Clarksville (Seward 4, Radlein 2, Murrell 2, Titus).
.
PROVIDENCE 55, CHARLESTOWN 49
Providence 15 14 9 17 — 55
Charlestown 8 12 8 21 — 49
Providence (6-2): Cade Carver 2, Quentin Hesse 5, Casey Kaelin 4, Tyler Simmons 5, Jaden Johnson 4, Grant Williams 18, Grant Seebold 2, Max Beatty 15.
Charlestown (3-5): Chase Benner 3, Jake Ottersbach 2, Ethan French 2, Trace Thierman 10, Austin Pickerell 2, Christian Stacy 2, Grason Connell 6, Jake Helton 22.
3-point field goals: Providence (Williams 2, Hesse, Kaelin, Simmons, Beatty); Charlestown 4 (Helton 2, Thierman, Connell).