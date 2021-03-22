BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons punch their return ticket to state

SEYMOUR — After a sluggish first half, Silver Creek started to find some rhythm on offense, scored 34 points in the second and pulled away from Guerin Catholic for a 54-46 win Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A Seymour Semistate.
The No. 2 Dragons (24-4) now must wait two weeks to defend their crown from two years ago. They’ll face ninth-ranked Leo (24-4), which rallied to beat No. 5 South Bend St. Joseph 61-59 in the Elkhart Semistate, at 5 p.m. April 3 in the state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“That is a good problem to figure out,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said of the layoff. “We’re going to take a couple of days off. We have our plan.”
The Dragons led the sixth-ranked Golden Eagles 20-19 at halftime and 34-29 at the end of the third quarter before using a 10-1 fourth-period run to pull away.
“We didn’t play particularly well in the regional, but I thought we played better, especially the second half,” said Hoffman, who picked up his 200th career victory. “I think think we’re due for our best game of the year — in two weeks.”
The Dragons — 74-9 over the past three seasons — have won 16 consecutive postseason games.
Silver Creek dug itself a five-point hole a couple of times in the first quarter but gradually climbed out of it and settled for a one-point halftime lead thanks to Kooper Jacobi’s putback 25 seconds before intermission.
Midway through the third quarter, the Dragons finally hit a perimeter shot — Isaac Hinton drilled a 3-pointer to give Silver Creek a 28-25 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
In the fourth quarter, Jacobi hit a 3 of his own during the middle of the Dragons’ decisive run, which gave them a 44-32 advantage.
During the run, Purdue-signee Trey Kaufman-Renn stepped away from the basket and hit two cutting teammates — Hinton and Jacobi — for easy layups.
“It’s something we work on in practice,” Kaufman-Renn said. “People come to the basket, make great cuts and great reads. Luckily, I got the ball to them.”
“He’s a tremendous passer,” Hoffman added about Kaufman-Renn. “When he commands all that attention, somebody’s going to be open. ... He’s so skilled.”
Kaufman-Renn and Jacobi led the Dragons with 15 points apiece while Jacobi snared a game-high 13 rebounds. Junior point guard Branden Northern, who fought through a knee issue, added 12 points while Hinton had eight.
Guerin Catholic’s Joseph Bobilya, who scored 40 of his team’s 59 in the regional final against Northview, was held to just two points on a pair of two free throws.
For most of the game, Bobilya was guarded by junior Trey Schoen.
“I’ve said all year, our big three (Kaufman-Renn, Jacobi and Northern) get a lot of attention,” Hoffman said. “But Trey Schoen controls the game as much as any player. The way he chased around No. 3 (Bobilya) was incredible.”
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SEMISTATE
Saturday at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium
SILVER CREEK 54, GUERIN CATHOLIC 46
Silver Creek 10 10 14 20 — 54
Guerin Catholic 13 6 10 17 — 46
Silver Creek (24-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 15, Kooper Jacobi 15, Branden Northern 12, Nolan Gilbert 4, Isaac Hinton 8.
Guerin Catholic (21-4): Will Grissom 4, Matthew Gillis 13, Joseph Bobilya 2, Kaleb Edwards 14, Jack Cherry 5, Matthew Etchison 2, Wilt Spencer 3, Aden Cannon 1, Elijah Edwards 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 2 (Hinton, Jacobi); Guerin Catholic 2 (Cherry, Spencer).