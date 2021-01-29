MADISON — Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek overcame a five-point halftime deficit, and playing without junior point guard Branden Northern, to down Madison 69-56 Friday night.
The host Cubs led by as many as seven points in the first half and were ahead 37-32 at intermission before the Dragons rallied to outscore Madison 37-19 in the second half behind senior standouts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi.
“In the first half we were out of sorts. We were sloppy and I thought we were rushing things,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We had 12 turnovers in the first half and two in the second half, so we kind of righted the ship. We had a lot more poise on offense in the second half and we didn’t settle. Last week we shot 25 threes against New Albany. The gameplan tonight was to try to get the ball inside and also pound the glass, and I thought we did that in the second half.”
Kaufman-Renn tallied a game-best 29 points, 17 in the second half, while Jacobi netted 26. That helped overcome playing without Northern, who is sidelined with a broken hand.
“Kooper and Trey both played well,” Hoffman said. “They’re going to have to step their games up and be elite while Branden’s out. And they were tonight.”
Silver Creek led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Cubs outscored them 25-14 in the second period thanks, in part, to five 3-pointers. Madison senior Luke Miller hit three, the last of which put him over 1,000 points for his career and gave the Cubs a 31-27 lead. Later, his steal and layup put Madison up 37-30 before the Dragons cut it to five at intermission.
Jacobi started the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer to pull Creek within two. Miller then sandwiched a pair of baskets, the latter a 3-pointer, around a Kaufman-Renn putback to make it 42-37. The Dragons, though, tallied nine consecutive points to take control.
Nolan Gilbert’s five-point play fueled Creek’s surge. The senior made a putback and was fouled by Madison’s Luke Ommen, who then was whistled for a technical — his fourth and fifth fouls of the game. Gilbert knocked down all three free throws (two for the T) to give the Dragons a 48-42 lead. They led 51-49 at the end of the period.
Creek dominated the final frame, outscoring the Cubs 18-7, to pull away for the 13-point victory.
Miller finished with 22 for Madison (10-3).
Gilbert and Trey Schoen added five points apiece for the Dragons (11-3), who could be without Northern for a month.
“The doctor’s book says four weeks, but it could be before then,” Hoffman said.
Silver Creek visits Bloomington South (13-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. The two have played a couple of memorable games the past two seasons. The Panthers won 77-76 on their homecourt in 2019 and 69-66 in Sellersburg last year on Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“That’s going to be quite the challenge,” Hoffman said. “The last two years when we’ve played them they have been some really, really high-level games. We’ll go up there and compete again and hopefully come out of there with a win this time.”
SILVER CREEK 69, MADISON 56
Silver Creek 18 14 19 18 — 69
Madison 12 25 12 7 — 56
Silver Creek (11-3): Trey Kaufman-Renn 29, Kooper Jacobi 26, Trey Schoen 5, Nolan Gilbert 5, Isaac Hinton 4.
Madison (10-3): Luke Miller 22, Kaden Oliver 10, Nick Center 7, Luke Ommen 7, Jackson Falconberry 6, Parker Jones 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 3 (Kaufman 2, Jacobi); Madison 7 (Miller 4, Oliver 2, Ommen).
