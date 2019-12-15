SOUTHPORT — Kooper Jacobi scored a career-high 36 points to lead Silver Creek to a come-from-behind 78-74 win over Fort Wayne Blackhawk in a battle of reigning state champions Saturday night in the Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse.
Trey Kaufman and Branden Northern added 17 points apiece for the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons (5-0), who fought back from an early double-digit deficit to stay perfect on the young season.
Six-foot-10 forward Caleb Furst, who like Kaufman and Jacobi is one of the state’s top juniors, tallied a team-high 23 points for the Braves (3-1), the reigning Class A state champions who moved up to 2A this season.

SILVER CREEK 78, FW BLACKHAWK 74
FW Blackhawk 28 16 12 22—74
Silver Creek 17 27 12 22—78
FW Blackhawk (3-1): Caleb Furst 23, Callan Wood 10, Zane Burke 17, Marcus Davidson 18, Jake Boyer 3, Luke LaGrange 3.
Silver Creek (5-0): Trey Kaufman 17, Branden Northern 17, Kooper Jacobi 36, Isaac Hinton 5, Holden Groher 3.
3-point field goals: FW Blackhawk 12-24 (Burke 4-8, Davidson 4-8, Wood 2-3, Boyer 1-2, LaGrange 1-1, Andrew McIntosh 0-1, Furst 0-1); Silver Creek 7-16 (Northern 2-4, Jacobi 2-3, Kaufman 1-3, Groher 1-2, Hinton 1-2, Nolan Gilbert 0-1, Trey Schoen 0-1).
