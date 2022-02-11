BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons rally to beat Warriors

SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek was in desperate need of a win Friday night, and the Dragons got one in dramatic fashion.
Silver Creek overcame a 14-point second-half deficit and defeated Mid-Southern Conference-rival Scottsburg 46-44 at Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium.
Senior point guard Branden Northern led all scorers with 20 points while junior forward Cameron Wheeler came up big off the bench, scoring 10 fourth-period points to spark the Dragons’ rally.
“Tonight was all about competing,” Wheeler said. “I’m just a role player that comes off the bench to rebound and do my job. We really dug in there in the second half and competed our butts off and came away with a tough win.”
With the win Creek (8-10, 2-4) avenged an earlier loss to Scottsburg (9-8, 4-3). The Warriors knocked off the Dragons 70-65 on Dec. 23 in the Jefferson County Holiday Tournament to end a 13-game losing streak to Creek.
The Dragons’ first second-half lead came on a Wheeler bucket that put the visitors up 41-40 with 3 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the game.
“We really needed a win like this,” said Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team had lost five of six games. “Our record is not pretty, but we can still make some noise in the postseason. We still have some work to do over the next few weeks, but if we can play a half like that, we can do some damage in the postseason.”
Creek held the home team to just 15 second-half points. The Warriors hit five triples in the first half, but only shot 1 of 8 from behind the arc in the last two periods.
“I think their pressure got to us a little bit in the second half and we got tight and just stopped attacking,” said Scottsburg head coach Eric Richardson, whose team has now lost five of its last six. “We obviously just turned the ball over too many times and we didn’t hit shots like we did in the first half.”
Scottsburg bolted out of the gate and led 19-12 at the first stop, much to the delight of the raucous home crowd at the gym nicknamed “The Pressure Cooker.”
“This is the loudest gym we have played in,” Hoffman said. “It’s a great place to play and the crowd was great tonight. It was a fun time here. This is what it’s about, playing a rival in a great environment and coming out with a win.”
The Warriors added to their lead in the second frame and held a 29-17 advantage at intermission. The Dragons shot just 25 percent in the first half and were getting beat badly on the boards.
“Our offense in the first half was, wow, not good,” Hoffman said. “We had so many missed opportunities. I felt like we were turning them over, but we couldn’t convert. We told the guys to stop settling for 3s and take it to the basket. We finally started converting on some things in the second half.”
The Creekers flipped the script in the second half. The Dragons kept turning over Scottsburg while converting 58 percent of their shots.
“When you’re struggling to score you have to find ways to score and one of those is creating offense with your defense, and I think we did that in the second half,” Hoffman said.
Hayden Cutter led Scottsburg with 12 points while Jacob Martin added nine, all on 3-pointers.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Dragons, who host New Albany at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.
.
SILVER CREEK 46, SCOTTSBURG 44
Silver Creek 12 5 13 16 — 46
Scottsburg 19 10 7 8 — 44
Silver Creek (8-10, 2-4 MSC): Bryce Henderson 2, Trey Schoen 4, Cameron Wheeler 10, Branden Northern 20, Zac Stricker 4, Nate Davidson 6.
Scottsburg (9-8, 4-3): Kyle McGinnis 5, Hayden Cutter 12, Javis Roush 4, Wyatt Zellers 7, Kody Clancy 7, Jacob Martin 9.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 3 of 16 (Northern 3); Scottsburg 6 of 22 (McGinnis, Wellers, Clancy, Martin 3).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 28, Scottsburg 31.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 6, Scottsburg 19.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 18 of 47 , Scottsburg 16 of 38.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 7 of 14, Scottsburg 6 of 12.