CHARLESTOWN — Just when Silver Creek looked dead in the water, the Dragons leapt out, took a few breaths and slipped past North Harrison 44-41 Friday night in the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional semifinals.
Second-ranked Silver Creek outscored the eighth-ranked Cougars 9-0 to end the game after trailing by six with 4 minutes, 18 seconds to play.
“That team is really, really good,” Dragons coach Brandon Hoffman said of North Harrison. “And they are really, really well-coached. It took a yeoman’s effort to beat them. ... Our guys made some tough plays when our backs were against the wall.
“Our guys refused to lose, and it was a battle."
Silver Creek (20-4) will battle Madison (17-8) at 7 p.m. tonight in the sectional final. The Cubs clipped Scottsburg 68-51 in Friday night's second semi.
Friday night's Top 10 showdown was tied 8-all at the end of the first quarter before the Dragons opened up a 23-17 halftime lead.
Silver Creek appeared to be in deep trouble, though, after Mr. Basketball candidate and Purdue-signee Trey Kaufman-Renn picked up three quick fouls — giving him four for the game — in the first 1:23 of the second half.
The Dragons played the rest of the quarter with Kaufman-Renn on the bench and North Harrison (18-4) surged ahead 31-30.
While on the bench, Kaufman-Renn said he tried to figure out what he could do to help the team, including talking to his teammates and grabbing a water bottle. When the fourth quarter started, he went back into the game.
“I love this team and enjoy playing with them, we didn't want it to end,” Kaufman-Renn said. “We’re going to keep on playing — one game at a time.”
Hoffman put Kaufman-Renn back in the game because, basically, he trusts him.
“He’s No. 1 in his class academically, he’s smart. I trust him," the Silver Creek coach said. "I’m pretty aggressive when I gamble.”
Even with Kaufman-Renn back in the game, the Cougars extended their lead to 41-35 after two made free throws by Ethan Oakley with 4:18 to play.
“When you’re up six with four minutes left, you’re in command,” North Harrison coach Lou Lefevre said.
The Cougars, however, didn’t score again.
The Dragons pulled to within 41-38 after Kaufman-Renn, who led Silver Creek with 17 points and 11 rebounds, drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with four minutes left.
Creek pulled to within one when Kaufman-Renn hit a pair of free throws with 2:32 to play.
The Dragons, who kept making stops on the defense end, went ahead 42-41 when Kooper Jacobi rebounded teammate Isaac Hinton's missed free throw and put it back in with 1:50 remaining.
North Harrison’s Logan McIntire, who led the Cougars with 22 points, then missed a 3-pointer and Jacobi grabbed the rebound and was fouled.
Jacobi, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds, hit both free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining.
The Cougars had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Hinton blocked their desperation 3 and Kaufman-Renn swatted it into the stands.
“It’s a tough one to lose,” Lefevre said. “It hurts forever.”
Lefevre pointed to rebounding as the difference. Silver Creek won the battle of the backboards 30-15.
“I tried to emphasize it the last two days, but you can’t get better at something in two days," Lefevre said. "We played good defense, but good defense goes down the toilet if you don’t get the rebound.”
MADISON 68, SCOTTSBURG 51
The Cubs (17-8) exploded for 31 points in the third quarter and pulled away from the Warriors (6-18).
Luke Miller, who hit 6 of 8 3-point attempts, led Madison with 22 points. Luke Ommen added 15.
Treyton Owens hit 3 from beyond the arc and led Scottsburg with 24 points. He moved into sixth on the Scottsburg all-time scoring list. He finished his career with 1,293 points.
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Silver Creek 77, Corydon Central 42, Tuesday
Game 2: Madison 83, Salem 51, Wednesday
Game 3: Scottsburg 60, Charlestown 54, Wednesday
Game 4: Silver Creek 44, North Harrison 41, Friday
Game 5: Madison 68, Scottsburg 51, Friday
Game 6 (final): Silver Creek (20-4) vs. Madison (17-8), 7 p.m. tonight
Friday night's semifinals
SILVER CREEK 44, NORTH HARRISON 41
North Harrison 8 9 14 10 — 41
Silver Creek 8 15 7 14 — 44
North Harrison (18-4): Kaleb Kellems 2, Langdon Hatton 8, Riley Schneider 2, Sawyer Wetzel 3, Ethan Oakley 4, Logan McIntire 22.
Silver Creek (20-4): Kooper Jacobi 16, Branden Northern 11, Trey Kaufman-Renn 17
3-point field goals: North Harrison 2 (McIntire 2); Silver Creek 2 (Kaufman-Renn, Northern).
MADISON 68, SCOTTSBURG 51
Madison 13 14 31 10 — 68
Scottsburg 6 11 18 16 — 51
Madison (17-8): Kaden Oliver 10, Jack Miller 4, Luke Miller 22, Luke Ommen 15, Jackson Falconberry 2, Parker Jones 2, Nick Center 13
Scottsburg (6-18): Hayden Cutter 11, Dalton Daniels 8, Caden Richardson 3, Treyton Owens 24, Wyatt Zellers 2, Kaden Ralchel 3.
3-point field goals: Madison 11 (Oliver 2, J.Miller, L.Miller 6, Ommen 2); Scottsburg 6 (Daniels 2, Richardson, Owens 3).
