Silver Creek remained the unanimous No. 1 in Class 3A in the new Associated Press polls released Tuesday afternoon.
The Dragons (3-0) received all 14 first-place votes in a polling of statewide media for 280 total points.
Creek will visit North Harrison on Friday night before taking on Class 2A No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (3-0) at 6:40 p.m. Saturday night in the FORUM Tipoff Classic at Southport Fieldhouse.
Meanwhile fellow early-season unbeatens New Albany (3-0) and Floyd Central (2-0) were among the "others receiving votes" in 4A. Those two teams will face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Doghouse. The Bulldogs, who received 56 voting points, were 17 points outside of the Top 10.
Additionally Christian Academy, which won its first game this past Saturday night, was second among the "others receiving votes" in Class A. The Warriors host Rock Creek Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
AP POLLS
The Associated Press' boys' high school basketball polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6 and total points.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (8) 1-0 268 1
2. Carmel (5) 3-0 254 2
3. Homestead (1) 3-0 183 NR
4. Indpls Attucks 3-0 168 10
5. Cathedral 3-1 120 4
6. Lafayette Jeff 4-0 109 9
7. Warren Central 1-1 92 5
8. Munster 0-0 88 7
9. Brownsburg 1-1 85 3
10. Westfield 2-0 73 NR
Others receiving votes: New Albany 56, SB Adams 34, Fishers 29, Franklin Central 28, Columbus North 17, Lawrence Central 16, Gary West 16, Floyd Central 13, Chesterton 12, Plainfield 7, Pike 6, SB Riley 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (14) 3-0 280 1
2. Heritage Hills 2-0 222 2
3. Ev. Bosse 2-0 166 9
4. Greensburg 0-0 162 5
5. SB St. Joseph's 1-1 147 3
6. Brebeuf 2-1 138 6
7. Danville 0-0 134 7
8. Hammond 0-1 124 8
9. Mishawaka Marian 1-1 119 4
10. Delta 1-0 74 10
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 44, Western 18, Beech Grove 14, Brownstown Central 13, Leo 7.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (13) 3-0 278 1
2. Linton-Stockton (1) 3-0 242 2
3. Blackford 3-0 199 4
4. Shenandoah 0-0 198 3
5. S. Spencer 4-0 176 5
6. Central Noble 2-0 110 9
7. Westview 2-1 107 8
8. Covenant Christian 1-0 80 T10
9. University 2-1 78 7
10. S. Decatur 0-1 53 6
Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 43, Southwestern 33, Bowman Academy 18, Heritage Christian 18, Andrean 16, Indpls Park Tudor 16, Tipton 15, Ev. Mater Dei 12, Clinton Prairie 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (9) 1-0 270 2
2. Kouts (4) 4-0 250 1
3. Loogootee (1) 4-0 230 3
4. Covington 0-0 173 5
5. Bloomfield 2-0 151 7
6. Morristown 1-0 111 9
7. Lafayette Catholic 1-2 85 4
8. Gary 21st Century 1-2 84 6
9. Greenwood Christian 1-1 81 8
10. N. Daviess 1-0 77 10
Others receiving votes: Edinburgh 54, Christian Academy 36, Tindley 36, Providence Cristo Rey 18, W. Washington 12, Tri-Central 6, Washington Twp. 6.
