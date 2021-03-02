BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons roll over Panthers

CHARLESTOWN — It took a while for second-ranked Silver Creek to kick it into high gear, but once the Dragons did they cruised to a 77-42 win over Corydon Central in the first round of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional on Tuesday night.
Leading by just two points late in the first quarter, the Dragons dominated the rest of the way en route to their eighth straight victory.
“I’m really glad we didn’t get the bye,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said afterwards. “I wanted to play a game.”
“Overall, I’m pleased. You’re not going to be perfect in your first sectional game.”
The Dragons (19-4), the reigning 3A state champs, will face eighth-ranked North Harrison (18-3) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the sectional semifinals. The Cougars outlasted Creek, which was playing without senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn, on Dec. 11 in Ramsey.
Up 15-13 near the end of the opening eight minutes, the Dragons got an offensive injection from freshman reserve Hayden Garten, who drilled a 3-pointer with 37 seconds to play in the period.
Creek opened things up in the second quarter, outpointing the Panthers 21-10, to take a 40-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We just had to shore up a few things like rebounding and securing loose balls,” said Hoffman, whose team outscored Corydon 37-19 in the second half.
Senior standout Kooper Jacobi led a balanced Silver Creek offensive attack with 19 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots and all four of his free throws. The Toledo-signee added nine rebounds.
The Dragons got plenty of production from perimeter players. Junior point guard Branden Northern poured in 17 while senior guard Isaac Hinton hit 6 of 8 shots on the way to 13 points.
Kaufman-Renn, a Purdue-signee and Mr. Basketball candidate, added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.
The Dragons hit 29 of 54 shots and connected on 9 of 21 3-pointers.
“Our guys are shooting the ball well,” Hoffman said.
Now Creek turns its attention to North Harrison, which is led by senior big man Langdon Hatton, a William & Mary signee.
“It’s going to be a really fun game,” Hoffman said. “It’s going to be a battle. I tell you what, I like the team I’m going into it with. ... We’ll have to bring our lunch pails. It will be tough.”
CLASS 3A CHARLESTOWN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Silver Creek 77, Corydon Central 42, Tuesday
Game 2: Madison (15-8) vs. Salem (4-17), 6 p.m. tonight
Game 3: Scottsburg (5-17) vs. Charlestown (8-11), 8 p.m. tonight
Game 4: North Harrison (18-3) vs. Silver Creek (19-4), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 8 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
Tuesday’s first-round game
SILVER CREEK 77, CORYDON 42
Silver Creek 19 21 17 20 — 77
Corydon Central 13 10 12 7 — 42
Silver Creek (19-4): Kooper Jacobi 19, Branden Northern 17, Trey Kaufman-Renn 11, Isaac Hinton 13, Nolan Gilbert 2, Trey Schoen 6, Hayden Garten 3, Zachery Stricker 3, Dominic Decker 3.
Corydon Central (10-13): Tyler Fessel 8, Nolan Ables 7, Koleton Kaiser 1, Anthony Martin 8, Jagger Holton 4, Bryce Weber 8, Owen Shireman 4, Clayton Crawford 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 9 (Northern 2, Schoen 2, Decker, Garten, Hinton, Jacobi, Stricker); Corydon 3 (Martin 2, Fessel).