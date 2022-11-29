BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons roll over Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek brought out its big offensive guns Tuesday night and rolled past host Charlestown 82-55 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash.
The Dragons’ O was clicking all evening as they placed four players in double digits and shot a scintillating 57 percent from the floor. Senior guard Kaden Oliver led the way with 23 points, thanks in part to three 3-pointers.
“We wanted to come out and really set the tone early,” Oliver said. “We know they want to play fast and we have the guards that can handle that just fine.”
Creek freshman Kasen Daeger scored 15 and hit three from downtown. Sophomore Walker Hoffman tallied 12 and junior Kyle Roberts put in 11, including three bombs, for the Dragons (2-0, 1-0).
“I was thrilled with the way we played offensively tonight,” said Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team has now beaten Charlestown nine straight times. “We had guys pass up good shots to get great shots for their teammates. That’s a lot of fun to coach, and watch, when the ball’s moving freely like that. We have some good basketball players that have multiple skills. I think that’s a big strength of ours is you just can’t key on one guy. Against their press and zone you’ve gotta get the ball to certain spots and make the plays from those spots and I thought we did that tonight.”
Roberts scored all of his points in the first period while helping the visitors build a 25-16 lead at the first stop.
“I could not have scripted that any better,” Hoffman said. “I’ve coached 100 kids and I’ll probably coach 100 more and he’s going to be one that I’ll always remember. Two years in a row to have the knee injuries, and to show the resiliency that he has, is just amazing. He was on restricted minutes, and even in that limited time I think everyone saw the talent he has. His story is one that everybody should root for.”
After falling in a hole early the Pirates (1-1, 0-1) were unable to keep pace with Creek. Charlestown head coach Matt Lynch did not beat around the bush when talking about his team’s troubles on the night.
“I’m gonna say that right now we’re probably the worst defensive team in the state,” he said. “But with that being said, you still have to make the shots and they made shots tonight. They were shooting set, wide-open 3s all night. Our zone wasn’t active. Our press wasn’t active. We didn’t force enough turnovers when you’re playing the pace we want to play.”
Freshman guard AJ Todd scored 13 of his team-high 19 in the first half and the Pirates were still within striking distance, trailing 44-32 at the break. The third quarter, however, belonged to Silver Creek.
Oliver and Hoffman combined for 15 points out of the locker room as the visitors pushed their lead to 65-48 heading into the final frame.
“Coach told us that the first eight plays of the second half would determine the rest of the game, and they definitely did,” Oliver said. “I think we did a really good job of jumping on them after halftime and pushing our lead.”
Sophomore Demetrius Phelps was second in scoring for the hosts with 10 points. The Pirates just couldn’t get their offense in rhythm all night and shot only 37 percent.
“I didn’t think our energy and effort was where it needed to be at either end of the floor tonight,” Lynch said. “We’re going to shoot a lot of 3s, but if they’re not falling you have to try to do something else. Thirty-two 3s is probably too many, but we have to play with confidence because we do have good shooters and it just takes a few to go in, and then a lot start going in.”
Both teams are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Charlestown will visit MSC-rival Scottsburg while Creek will host Columbus North.
SILVER CREEK 82, CHARLESTOWN 55
Silver Creek 25 19 21 17 — 82
Charlestown 16 16 16 7 — 55
Silver Creek (2-0, 1-0 MSC): Hayden Garten 9, Kaden Oliver 23, Kasen Daeger 15, Kyle Roberts 11, Walker Hoffman 12, Cameron Wheeler 4, Nate Davidson 4, EJ Milliner 2, Jayce Just 2.
Charlestown (1-1, 0-1): AJ Todd 19, Parker Odle 3, Lucas Gillespie 2, Jayden Berkley 3, Ethan French 4, Austin Pickerell 6, Demetrius Phelps 10, Grason Connell 6, Bennett Abby 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 10 of 21 (Oliver 3, Daeger 3, Roberts 3, Garten); Charlestown 7 of 32 (Todd 2, Odle, Berkeley, Pickerell, Connell 2).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 34, Charlestown 27.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 9, Charlestown 10.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 31 of 54, Charlestown 20 of 54.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 10 of 12, Charlestown 8 of 11.
Junior varsity: Silver Creek 58-51.