BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons survive & advance

WASHINGTON — Silver Creek scored just one point in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Class 3A Washington Regional final.
However that point — a free throw by Kooper Jacobi — was all the second-ranked Dragons needed as they survived with a 31-30 win over pesky Connersville in the championship game at the Hatchet House.
“It’s a little bit of relief, but mainly joy,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “I get another week with the kids. That’s what it’s all about. I want to ride this out as much as we can.”
The ride continues at 1 p.m. this Saturday, when the Dragons (23-4) face No. 6 Guerin Catholic (21-3) at the Seymour Semistate.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Jacobi said. “I’m so thankful for how hard my teammates have worked.”
Silver Creek had to work hard for its fourth regional. First the Dragons had to outlast fourth-ranked Heritage Hills 52-48 in Saturday morning’s first semifinal. Then that night they survived the Spartans’ upset bid.
In a very deliberate final, Connersville led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter before Creek clawed back to knot the score at 18.
“If you let your guard down for one second you were going to get penalized for it,” said Hoffman, whose team won its 12th game in a row. “The defense was so good on both ends. We knew it was going to be a knock-down, drag-out (game). We just had to battle.”
The Dragons surged ahead 30-26 at the end of the third quarter, thanks to a key 3-pointer and a couple of free throws from senior Isaac Hinton.
“It worked out that way and we needed it,” he said. “It was a very physical game.”
Hoffman said Hinton reminds him of Josh Landers, a key player of the title team two years ago.
“He’s playing like an 18-year-old senior,” Hoffman said of Hinton. “He’s playing with a lot of team pride.”
With the Dragons clinging to a 31-30 lead, junior point guard Branden Northern missed the front end of two one-and-one free throw opportunities.
The Spartans (18-8) had the last possession and tried to set up for the game’s final shot. And then Northern redeemed himself, knocking away a pass and forcing Connersville’s Kaleb Sparks to put up a late heave at the buzzer. The shot was short and Silver Creek celebrated.
“There’s a lot of mistakes made throughout the game, but you’ve got to come up big for the team,” Northern said. “I felt good. I struggled all game, but I tried to come up big for my team (at the end).”
Senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a game-high 16 points. The Purdue-signee scored all his points in the middle two quarters for the Dragons. Jacobi added 10, including Creek’s only point of the fourth period on a free throw with 6:54 to play.
“That’s crazy, I did not know that. I don’t think that’s ever happened,” Jacobi said afterward. “In that game, every possession mattered. I was praying, asking the Lord to help us here (on the last possession). He (Northern) made a great play.”
SILVER CREEK 52, HERITAGE HILLS 48
It wasn’t the way Hoffman drew it up, but the Dragons held off the Patriots in the semis.
Kaufman-Renn tallied a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds while Northern added 16 for the winners.
Silver Creek trailed for much of the first half before Northern hit two free throws with 1:04 left in the second quarter and then scored on a driving layup with two seconds to play, giving the Dragons a 29-26 lead at the break.
From there, Creek never lost the lead.
In fact in the third quarter, the Dragons extended their advantage to as many as 10 points after a 12-footer from Northern with 5:52 left.
It was 45-38 at the end of the third quarter before the Patriots made a final charge in the final frame.
“Heritage Hills is really good,” Hoffman said. “They weren’t going to go away. We knew it was going to be a grind-it-out game.”
The Dragons led 52-46 after converting a follow-up with 2:43 to play. From there Silver Creek didn’t score another point, committed three turnovers and missed the front ends of two one-and-one free throw opportunities.
“We did pretty much the opposite of what we were trying to do,” Hoffman said of the last two minutes. “We did not execute what we were trying to do.”
Fortunately for the Dragons, Heritage Hills also missed two bonus free throw chances in the last 2:04.
Silver Creek supplied the defense, though, and held the Patriots to just two points — a field goal by Jake Johnson with 27 seconds left — in the last 3:29.
Kaufman-Renn out-dueled Heritage Hills big man Blake Sisley, the 6-foot-9 Evansville recruit who netted 18 points.
“Trey is an offensive juggernaut,” Hoffman said. “People don’t realize how good of a defender he is. When Sisley got it inside, he didn’t get much.”
Jacobi added nine points and 13 rebounds for Creek.
Johnson led Heritage Hills (19-4) with 19 points.
CLASS 3A WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday night’s final
SILVER CREEK 31, CONNERSVILLE 30
Connersville 7 11 8 4 — 30
Silver Creek 4 14 12 1 — 31
Silver Creek (23-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 16, Kooper Jacobi 10, Isaac Hinton 5.
Connersville (18-8): Cole Martin 5, Gage Brown 3, Tobey Billups 7, Jonah Graham 8, Kaleb Sparks 3, James Williams 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 1 (Hinton); Connersville 4 (Graham 2, Martin, Sparks).
Saturday morning’s semifinal
SILVER CREEK 52, HERITAGE HILLS 48
Heritage Hills 12 14 12 10 — 48
Silver Creek 10 19 16 7 — 52
Heritage Hills (19-4): Jake Johnson 19, Blake Sisley 18, J.T. Smallwood 6, Logan Krzykowski 5.
Silver Creek (22-4): Trey Schoen 1, Jacobi 9, Kaufman-Renn 21, Branden Northern 16, Hinton 5.
3-point field goals: Heritage Hills 5 (Sisley 2, Smallwood 2, Krzykowski); Silver Creek 3 (Northern 2, Hinton).