BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons take down Red Devils

SELLERSBURG — It wasn’t a work of art, but Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek pulled away from visiting Jeffersonville in the second half for a 77-67 win Friday night.
“There’s something to be said when you win and play ugly, and don’t play well,” said Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team outscored the Red Devils 46-36 in the second half following a 31-all deadlock at intermission. “I don’t think any of our guys thought we played well.”
The Dragons (4-2) rebounded from their first two-game losing streak since the 2017-18 season behind 23 points and 11 rebounds from Mr. Basketball candidate and Purdue-signee Trey Kaufman in his season debut. The 6-foot-9 senior forward missed the first five games with an ankle injury.
“Playing against Jeff — one of the best teams in the state and one of the fastest teams in the state — it’s a hard game to come back,” Kaufman said. “Once I get more reps with my team, and some cardio, we’ll be fine.”
It was also the season debut for Jeffersonville (0-1) and new coach Andrew Grantz. The Red Devils gave Silver Creek all it wanted behind the junior combination of Will Lovings-Watts and guard Brandon Rayzer-Moore. Lovings-Watts had a game-high 24 points while Rayzer-Moore, a transfer from Jeffersontown (Ky.), added 21.
“Those two are special guys,” Hoffman said.
After the halftime tie, the Dragons took control with a 21-6 surge in four and a half minutes of the third quarter.
Hoffman graded the first half performance a “C-minus” for the Dragons.
“We took care of the ball better and shut down their second chances,” he said of the third-quarter run. “We played with more purpose in the second half. We knew what we wanted to do with the ball.”
Grantz said the Dragons made an adjustment and got a bit more physical with Jeff’s guards.
“Hats off to the Silver Creek staff for coming out and making that adjustment,” Grantz said. “Brandon does such a great job. But whenever you’re allowed to physically move a shooter ... it’s hard to have that rhythm later in the game. We’ve got to understand we’ve got to play through some physicality a little better. That was good for us.”
Jeff got off to a slow start, as the Dragons raced out to a 10-point lead.
“We just struggled to get into a rhythm early,” Grantz said.
After Kaufman converted a putback with 4:39 to play in the first half, Silver Creek led 25-15.
Then the Red Devils started to click and went on a 16-4 run.
When Razyer-Moore drilled his second straight 3-pointer, Jeff led 31-29 with 1:04 left in the half.
Kooper Jacobi’s tip-in at the buzzer knotted it at 31.
“We had to fight back to get it tied at halftime,” Grantz said. “We had to expend so much energy to get it to that point.”
After its third-quarter surge, Creek held the Red Devils at bay the rest of the way.
Junior point guard Branden Northern hit 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter on his way to 21 points while Jacobi added 17 for the Dragons, who finished 25 for 35 from the foul line.
Kobe Stoudemire added nine points for Jeff, which was 5 for 8 from the charity stripe.