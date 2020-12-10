SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek will be without its big man for its big weekend.
Senior standout, and Purdue-signee, Trey Kaufman will miss the Dragons’ games tonight and tomorrow night due to an ankle injury that kept him out of their first three contests.
“He’s going to be out an extended period of time,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said of the 6-foot-9 forward, who is the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. “We’ve got to get him 100 percent right; he’s not there yet.”
That means that the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons (3-0, 2-0) will be short-handed when they visit Mid-Southern Conference rival North Harrison (1-1, 0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. And again, when they face 2A No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (3-0) at 6:40 Saturday night in the FORUM Tipoff Classic at the Southport Fieldhouse.
“Obviously you want one of the best in the state to play in the toughest weekend of the year, but the last thing we’re going to do is cry and pout about it, it’s ‘Next man up,’” Hoffman said. “Obviously you’re not going to be able to replicate Trey, but everybody’s got to step up and take their game to another level.
“I think it’s going to take our ‘A’ game both nights for sure.”
The Cougars, who are in their second season under former Providence head man Lou Lefevre, beat South Central 71-38 in their opener Nov. 24 before losing 56-38 at 3A No. 2 Heritage Hills on Nov. 28.
North Harrison is led by 6-10 senior forward L.T. Hatton, who has signed with William & Mary, and junior guard Logan McIntire.
The Dragons have beaten the Cougars nine consecutive times, including 55-47 last year in Sellersburg and 69-50 in March in the Corydon Central Sectional semifinals.
“(Tonight’s) going to be a battle,” Hoffman said. “I know they’ve kind of been anxiously awaiting this game. They’ll be charged up, well-coached and ready to play. But we can’t be too wrapped up in them. We have to be the best Silver Creek team we can be with who we have.”
Saturday night Creek will face the Braves for the second year in a row in the annual event.
The Dragons won last year’s game 78-74 behind 36 points — including 26 in the first half — from Kooper Jacobi.
“We’re going to need him to replicate that,” Hoffman said of the 6-6 senior forward. “But I’ve got full confidence in him and Branden (Northern) and the guys we’re taking up there.”
Without Kaufman, Jacobi has elevated his level of play. The Toledo-signee has averaged 37.3 points in the team’s first three games.
“I know Koop was a junior All-Star and some people may think he’s a borderline (senior) All-Star, but with the numbers he’s been putting up I think it’s pretty obvious,” Hoffman said.
Meanwhile Blackhawk big man Caleb Furst, depending on how many games his future Purdue teammate misses, could make his case for Mr. Basketball on Saturday. The 6-9 forward averaged 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in his team’s first two games.
“He’s a dude,” Hoffman said. “We’re going to try to do some different things without our 6-9 guy. We don’t have anybody to match up with him, so we’ll try some different things. It’ll be a team effort.”
As will the entire weekend.
“Our standards have been set and we’re going to play to that, whether we’ve got Trey or not,” Hoffman said. “I doubt there’s anybody in the state that’s going to give Silver Creek any sympathy.”
