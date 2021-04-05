INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t always smooth sailing but the Silver Creek hung on to win its second straight Class 3A state title with a tense 50-49 win over Leo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday night.
Five weeks after their girls' team won its first championship, the Dragons won their 17th consecutive postseason game. Creek is just the third school to complete the girls-boys sweep.
Standout senior forwards Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman-Renn combined for 31 points, 28 rebounds and five blocked shots in the victory. Jacobi, a 6-foot-7 Toledo-signee, tallied 18 points, 18 rebounds and blocked one shot. Kaufman-Renn, the 6-9 Purdue recruit, contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Dragons.
"It wasn't the prettiest of games," Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. "(But) I'm just so proud to be able to pull that one off."
Creek, however, almost let its second state championship slip away.
The Dragons (25-4) led by 10 with 5 minutes to play and 48-42 with a minute left before missing the front end of two one-and-one free throw opportunities and committing a backcourt turnover.
The Lions (24-5) cashed in on a long 3-pointer from Demetrious Allen with 52 seconds followed by a layup by Blake Davison with 41 to play, cutting Creek's lead to one.
After another Dragons' miscue, Leo had a chance to take the lead before Branden Northern stole the ball, raced to the basket and was fouled with 13 seconds left. He made the first free throw, but missed the second. Jacobi tipped the rebound back to teammate Trey Schoen, who was fouled with 11 seconds to play.
After a Leo timeout, the junior guard made the first free throw before missing the second.
Leo brought the ball down the floor and Silver Creek defending the 3-point line, Davison passed underneath to Allen for a layup with four seconds left. The Dragons then let the clock run out.
“We executed,” Hoffman said. “We were hoping they would take the two. Once they did that, I turned around and starting hugging our staff because it was over. ... Although the previous six possessions, we didn’t execute very well. The last possession we did execute well. We conceded the layup.
“It didn’t matter how much we won by as long as we won.”
Hoffman said the game reminded of many of Silver Creek’s close contests during the postseason. The Dragons won their final four games by an average of 3.5 points.
“We just grind,” the coach said.
The game was the final one for five Creek seniors, including Jacobi and Kaufman-Renn.
“I’m just happy we won,” Kaufman-Renn said. “I’m glad we did it this year because we couldn’t go last year."
“We’re talking about two Indiana high school basketball legends, not just in our school history but Indiana high school basketball history," Hoffman added of the Dragons' dynamic duo. "The Lord has blessed me beyond belief to experience this.”
CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
SILVER CREEK 50, LEO 49
Leo 9 12 12 16 — 49
Silver Creek 11 11 17 11 — 50
LEO 49 (24-5): Blake Davison 6-23 6-7 20, Xavier Middleton 1-5 0-0 3, Ayden Ruble 3-10 1-2 8, Demetrious Allen 4-9 0-0 9, Zack Troyer 3-10 0-0 6, Eric Steger 1-2 0-0 3, Carson Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Brody Hiteshew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 7-9 49.
SILVER CREEK 50 (25-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 5-17 3-4 13, Isaac Hinton 2-5 1-4 7, Trey Schoen 2-5 1-2 6, Branden Northern 2-6 1-3 6, Kooper Jacobi 7-18 3-4 18, Nolan Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Garten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 9-17 50.
3-point field goals: Leo 6-18 (Davison 2-9, Ruble 1-4, Middleton 1-3, Allen 1-1, Steger 1-1); Silver Creek 5 (Hinton 2-5, Northern 1-4, Jacobi 1-3, Schoen 1-3, Kaufman-Renn 0-2). Rebounds: Leo 42 (Troyer 15); Silver Creek 40 (Jacobi 18, Kaufman-Renn 10). Assists: Leo 9 (Davison, Ruble 4); Silver Creek 9 (Northern 4). Turnovers: Leo 8, Silver Creek 9. Steals: Leo 6 (Davison 5); Silver Creek 6 (Jacobi, Northern, Schoen 2). Blocked shots: Leo 2 (Ruble, Troyer); Silver Creek 7 (Kaufman-Renn 4). Total fouls: Leo 18, Silver Creek 12.
