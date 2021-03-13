BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons win 2nd straight regional title

WASHINGTON — Silver Creek only scored one point in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's Class 3A Washington Regional final.
However that was all the second-ranked Dragons needed as they outlasted Connersville 31-30 in the championship game at the Hatchet House for their fourth regional title — and second straight.
Silver Creek (23-4) will face sixth-ranked Guerin Catholic (21-3) at 1 p.m. next Saturday at the Seymour Semistate.
Senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 16 points to pace the Dragons while classmate Kooper Jacobi added nine.
SILVER CREEK 52, HERITAGE HILLS 48
It’s wasn’t the way Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman drew it up but the No. 2 Dragons held off fourth-ranked Heritage Hills 52-48 in the Class 3A Washington Regional semifinals Saturday morning.
Senior forward Kaufman-Renn tallied a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds while junior point guard Branden Northern added 16 for the Dragons, who won their 11th straight game.
Silver Creek trailed for much of the first half before Northern hit two free throws with 1 minute, 4 seconds left in the second quarter and a driving layup with two seconds to play, giving Silver Creek a 29-26 lead at the break.
From there, the Dragons never lost the lead.
In fact in the third quarter, Silver Creek extended its advantage to as many as 10 points after a 12-footer from Northern with 5:52 left.
It was 45-38 at the end of the third quarter before the Patriots made a final charge in the final frame.
“Heritage Hills is really good,” Hoffman said. “They weren’t going to go away. We knew it was going to be a grind-it-out game.”
The Dragons led 52-46 after converted a follow-up with 2:43 to play. Then Silver Creek didn’t score another point, committed three turnovers and missed two bonus free throws.
“We did pretty much the opposite of what we were trying to do,” Hoffman said of the last two minutes. “We did not execute what we were trying to do.”
Fortunately for the Dragons, Heritage Hills also missed two bonus free throws in the last 2:04.
Silver Creek supplied the defense, though, and held the Patriots to just two points — a field goal by Jake Johnson with 27 seconds left — in the last 3:29.
Kaufman-Renn outdueled Heritage Hills big man Blake Sisley, the Evansville recruit who netted 18 points.
“Trey is an offensive juggernaut,” Hoffman said. “People don’t realize how good of a defender he is. When (6-foot-9 Blake) Sisley got it inside, he didn’t get much.”
Jacobi, a University of Toledo signee, added nine points and 13 rebounds for Creek.
Johnson led Heritage Hills (19-4) with 19 points.
.
CLASS 3A WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday morning's semifinal
SILVER CREEK 52, HERITAGE HILLS 48
Heritage Hills 12 14 12 10 — 48
Silver Creek 10 19 16 7 — 52
Heritage Hills (19-4): Jake Johnson 19, Blake Sisley 18, J.T. Smallwood 6, Logan Krzykowski 5.
Silver Creek (22-4): Trey Schoen 1, Kooper Jacobi 9, Trey Kaufman-Renn 21, Branden Northern 16, Isaac Hinton 5.
3-point field goals: Heritage Hills 5 (Sisley 2, Smallwood 2, Krzykowski); Silver Creek 3 (Northern 2, Hinton).