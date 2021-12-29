BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons win 5th straight holiday tourney title

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek pulled away in the fourth quarter to post a 51-39 win over Providence in the championship game of the 61st annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night.
It was the Dragons’ fifth straight tourney title — and 29th overall — but it wasn’t very attractive.
“Neither team was pretty on offense, but there was a reason for that,” said Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman, referring to the scrap and hustle on defense by both teams.
In the consolation game, Clarksville took control in the second quarter and cruised to a 52-31 win over Charlestown.
SILVER CREEK-PROVIDENCE
Defenses held sway in a low-scoring first half (the Pioneers led 18-17 at the break), but things picked up on the offensive end in the third quarter.
A steal and layup by Providence senior guard Tyler Simmons helped the Pioneers to a 23-19 lead early in the third. It was tied at 23 and 25 before the Dragons surged to a 31-25 lead after a basket by senior guard Branden Northern, the tournament’s MVP.
The third closed with a flurry of 3-pointers. Providence senior forward Grant Williams and senior guard Cade Carver knocked down long-range shots to tie it at 31 before Northern’s 3 at the buzzer gave the Dragons a three-point lead heading into the final frame.
Creek led the entire fourth quarter.
Trailing 38-33, Providence made it a one-possession game on an old-fashioned three-point play by sophomore guard Quentin Hesse at the 4-minute, 26-second mark. Almost two minutes later, Simmons hit another 3-pointer to pull the Pioneers within four. That was as close as they’d get, though.
The Dragons closed out the game on an 8-0 run.
“We didn’t make shots, that’s the end of the story,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “The effort was there. It’s hard to be mad. We executed defensively, but not offensively.”
The Dragons got off to a slow start as Providence led 5-0 after Carver scored at the 4:13 mark. Silver Creek, paced by Northern, then went on an 8-0 run to lead 8-5 with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. The Dragons led 8-7 going into the second.
The closely-contested second period was dominated by defense. Silver Creek edged out to a 12-9 lead on a basket by freshman forward Walker Hoffman with 4:10 left in the half.
Providence then used a full-court, press-breaking layup by Williams to tie the score at 12. It was 14-all with 1:51 remaining before the Pioneers surged to an 18-14 lead on a basket by Williams with 40 seconds left.
Northern was fouled on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. He hit all three from the line and it was 18-17 at the break.
Northern finished with game-high 18 points to lead Creek (6-5) while Trey Schoen and Zac Stricker tallied 10 apiece.
Williams netted nine to pace Providence (6-3).
CLARKSVILLE-CHARLESTOWN
Clarksville used good interior passing to offset the Charlestown 3-2 zone in the first half. That, combined with an 11-minute, 15-second scoring drought by the Pirates, put the Generals in control at the break.
Senior guard Dakota Capps had a steal and two baskets early on as the Generals edged out to a 6-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Clarksville put it in the deep freeze for the rest of the quarter and led 6-4 going into the second.
“I never thought I would do that,” first-year Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said of the stall. “It was a gamble that paid off.”
Capps got the Generals rolling in the second quarter. His field goal and 3-pointer helped Clarksville to a double-digit lead (14-4) at the 6:05 mark.
The first foul of the game wasn’t called until 3:54 remained in the first half. Clarksville junior forward Caleb Cummings hit a free throw to make it 15-4. Cummings would add a field goal moments later for a 17-4 lead as the Pirates continued to struggle on the offensive end.
Charlestown finally got a bucket when junior guard Jake Helton scored to make it 17-6 at the 2:15 mark. Clarksville answered with a 3-pointer by junior Jacob Seward and a three-point play by Cummings, a 6-2 run that made it 23-8 at halftime.
“We got some confidence,” Hankins said of the second-quarter surge. “We hit some shots and passed the ball well against the zone.”
After a lethargic first half, Charlestown came out fighting in the second and that led to more energetic — and sloppy — action.
“A super-flat effort,” said first-year Charlestown coach Matt Lynch, whose Pirates beat the Generals 59-41 on Dec. 10. “We weren’t ready to play tonight.”
A pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Helton trimmed the Clarksville lead to 10 (27-17) midway through the third quarter, but the Pirates couldn’t get any closer. A driving bucket by Capps at the buzzer put the Generals on top 36-21, equaling the halftime lead.
The lead swelled to 19, 45-26, on a 3-pointer by Capps with 2:50 left in the game on the way to the final margin.
“It was time to get back in the win column,” said Hankins, whose team had lost four straight after starting 2-1.
Capps finished with 19 points and Cummings added 13 to lead Clarksville (3-5). Charlestown (3-6) was paced by Helton’s 14 points.
Next up, Providence travels to sectional-rival Southwestern on Jan. 4. All four teams will also be in action on Jan. 7. That’s when Silver Creek visits Eastern, Clarksville hosts crosstown-rival Providence and Charlestown hosts Seymour.
SILVER CREEK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Championship game
SILVER CREEK 51, PROVIDENCE 39
Providence 7 11 13 8 — 39
Silver Creek 8 9 17 17 — 51
Providence (6-3): Casey Kaelin 4, Cade Carver 7, Grant Williams 9, Quentin Hesse 7, Grant Seebold 2, Tyler Simmons 8, Max Beatty 2.
Silver Creek (6-5): Branden Northern 18, Zac Stricker 10, Trey Schoen 10, Walker Hoffman 8, Nate Davidson 2, Cooper Murley 1, Cameron Wheeler 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Carver, Williams, Simmons); Silver Creek 2 (Schoen, Northern).
Consolation game
CLARKSVILLE 52, CHARLESTOWN 31
Clarksville 6 17 13 16 — 52
Charlestown 4 4 13 10 — 31
Clarksville (3-5): Dakota Capps 19, Alex Titus 4, Jacob Seward 8, Caleb Cummings 13, Landon Radlein 8.
Charlestown (3-6): Chase Benner 6, Jake Helton 14, Demetrius Phelps 5, Ethan French 4, Jake Ottersbach 1, Grason Connell 1.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 6 (Capps 2, Seward 2, Radlein 2), Charlestown 2 (Helton 2).
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM: Jake Helton (Charlestown); Dakota Capps & Caleb Cummings (Clarksville); Tyler Simmons & Grant Williams (Providence); Walker Hoffman, Zac Stricker & Branden Northern (Silver Creek). MVP: Branden Northern (Silver Creek).