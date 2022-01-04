BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dunn powers Warriors past Mustangs

NEW WASHINGTON — It was a battle of ups and downs at New Washington on Tuesday night.
After watching its 11-point first-quarter lead disappear, Christian Academy settled down in the second half and defeated the host Mustangs 63-47 at the James Matthews Gymnasium.
Senior guard Brady Dunn tallied a game-high 29 points to lead three in double figures for the Warriors (6-5).
“It starts and ends with us with our senior leader, Brady Dunn,” Christian Academy head coach Hayden Casey said. “I think he’ll go down as one of the best players to ever walk through Christian Academy or Graceland. He’s everything a coach could ask for. Not only scoring, but then we’re asking him to guard (New Wash standout) Matthew Arthur some of the time. Brady makes me look like a good coach.”
The visitors started hot, scoring the first 11 points of the game and led 14-3 at the first stop.
Then New Washington, which didn’t make a first-quarter field goal, came alive. Arthur, a junior guard, pumped in 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second frame as the Mustangs pulled within 25-24 by the break.
“Our fight has been when we get down on the scoreboard, our heads drop and I’m begging for energy and effort,” New Wash head coach Kyle Brown said. “I was worried after the way the first quarter went, but to our guys’ credit they picked themselves up and made it a game.”
CAI, which has now won five in a row over the Mustangs, came out of the locker room on fire and took control of the game. Dunn poured in 15 in the pivotal third stanza, as the Warriors led 46-32 heading to the final frame.
“It would have been easy for the team to pout and hang their heads after the way New Washington handled us in the second quarter,” Casey said. “But give credit to our guys to come out in the third (quarter) and show energy and regain a double-digit lead.”
The Mustangs (2-8), who have now lost five straight, hit just 3 of 9 shots in the third while the Warriors hit 8 of their 12 field-goal attempts.
“They took away Matt (Arthur) in the third, just face-guarded him,” Brown said. “We are getting better at dealing with that, when teams try that, but we still need to do better because everyone knows about Matt. He’s no secret to anybody we play.”
Freshman guard Joshua Renfro tallied 12 points and junior swingman Caleb Roy added 11 for CAI, which shot 65 percent in the second half and 58 percent overall.
“They hit a ton of shots, no doubt,” Brown said. “Even with that said, I thought we played better defensively than the scoreboard showed. I was happy with the way we defended. Sometimes teams just hit shots and they did that tonight.”
In addition to Matthew Arthur’s team-high, his younger brother, Mason, added 11 while Paul Giltner scored 10 for New Washington.
“If you take away our offensive droughts in the first and third quarters, we would have been right there at the end,” said Brown, whose team shot 50 percent overall. “One guy that may not have made the boxscore, but played his tail off defensively, was Samuel Andes. He rebounded for us and we threw him into a tough spot. The dude battled and that’s what we’re asking everyone to do.”
While both teams had good offensive numbers, the game may have been won on the backboards. The Warriors outrebounded the Mustangs 27-16 and limited the hosts to just one shot most of the night.
“We talked before the game that we thought we could win the rebound battle,” Dunn said. “We got away from that in the second quarter, but we re-emphasized that in the second half to really attack the glass. I think that was the difference in the second half. We brought a lot of energy most of the night and came together as a team well.”
CAI is back in action Friday night at Christian Academy of Louisville.
Meanwhile New Washington has a double weekend coming up. The Mustangs first host Borden on Friday night in a Southern Athletic Conference showdown before traveling to Clarksville for a girls-boys doubleheader Saturday.
CAI 63, NEW WASHINGTON 47
Christian Academy 14 11 21 17 — 63
New Washington 3 21 8 15 — 47
Christian Academy (6-5): Caleb Roy 11, Joshua Renfro 12, Nathan Whitten 4, Brady Dunn 29, Myles Morgan 7.
New Washington (2-8): Paul Giltner 10, Matthew Arthur 21, Connor Shaffer 5, Mason Arthur 11.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 5 of 13 (Renfro, Morgan, Dunn 3); New Washington 5 of 10 (Matthew Arthur, Shaffer, Mason Arthur).
Rebounds: Christian Academy 27, New Washington 16.
Turnovers: Christian Academy 7, New Washington 10.
Field-goal shooting: Christian Academy 25 of 43, New Washington 17 of 34.
Free throw shooting: Christian Academy 8 of 16, New Washington 8 of 11.
JV score: CAI won 33-25.