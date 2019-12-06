LANESVILLE – There’s been no shortage of competition in the all-time series between Southern Athletic Conference foes Borden and Lanesville.
The teams entered the most recent matchup on Friday evening having split the past 42 meetings dating back to when John Harrell began keeping record of Indiana high school sports results 35 years ago. The series was deadlocked at 11-11 dating back to 2003-04.
The record books updated yet again Friday night as Lanesville — the defending Sectional 61 champion — turned in a decisive 60-35 win over visiting Borden to take a slight edge in the rivalry. The Eagles led by as many as 27 points en route to victory in the conference-opener for both teams.
The Braves (1-2, 0-1), fresh off a four-win season, are still searching for their first win over the Eagles (2-1, 1-0) since 2017 and their first away from home since Jan. 3, 2014.
Borden, boasting just one senior to Lanesville’s five, managed just a 12-for-50 shooting clip (24 percent) and turned the ball over 20 times. The Braves forced the Eagles into 17 turnovers but the hosts turned in a 47-percent shooting performance, sank 15-of-17 free throws and outrebounded Borden by nine.
“They sped us up, there's no excuse for that,” Borden coach Doc Nash said, “Our kids have been playing basketball forever. I’m not into excuses. I’m into winning and competing. We knew exactly what they were going to do. Some of the times we were in the right spots, some of the times we weren’t, but regardless, we have to be able to pitch and catch. We had 20 turnovers, which led to how many points for them? That’s probably the spread of the game right there.”
Freshman Tommy Devine paced Borden with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals. Sterling Mikel also tallied 12 points and added six rebounds. Three players – Connor Nolot, Ethan Schickel and Jacob Wernert – had 11 points for the Eagles. Nolot added four steals and Wernert had a game-high seven rebounds.
“I think [the game] was more at our tempo,” Lanesville coach Mikel Miller said, “which I think early — with those turnovers, getting them sped up — played to our advantage. … It was one team’s will versus the other team’s will, so to speak. Tonight we happened to be on the good end of that.”
Lanesville went 3-for-3 to start for a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes, 5 seconds showing in the first quarter. Wernert’s third bucket, on a cut to the basket, gave the hosts an 11-3 lead late in the quarter before they entered the second up 13-5. The teams combined for 12 first-quarter turnovers, seven by the Braves.
A driving layup by Devine inched the visitors within 14-7 with 6:30 left in the second, but the Eagles used a 13-2 run to open up a 27-9 halftime lead. Borden shot just 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from the floor to go along with 13 turnovers in the first half.
Devine recorded six points in the third quarter but the visitors found themselves down 40-19 after three. A pair of 3-pointers fell in the fourth, yet the lead ballooned to the Eagles’ largest at 27.
Borden is back in action next Friday as it travels to South Central for another SAC matchup. Lanesville is set to travel to Paoli today.
As for what the Braves will focus on this week, Nash didn’t mince words.
“Fundamentals, just get back to the basic fundamentals,” he said. “I throw it to you and you catch it. You throw it to me and I catch it. Basic fundamentals. … We can’t play scared and play too fast, or we’re going to lose. That’s what happened tonight.”
