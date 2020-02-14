NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington played Lanesville evenly for 25 minutes in Friday night’s Southern Athletic Conference matchup between the only two teams perfect in league play.
The Mustangs, however, couldn’t overcome a cold-shooting third quarter and fell 57-45 to the tenacious Eagles.
The win gave Lanesville (11-9, 4-0) at least a portion of the conference title. The final standings will be decided next Friday, when the Eagles travel to Crothersville and New Wash (12-8, 3-1) hosts South Central.
“We at least have a share of it, and that’s good to know,” Lanesville coach Mikel Miller said. “But I asked the kids in the locker room just now to raise their hand if they like to share, and nobody raised their hand. Crothersville is always a tough road game, but we’re going to go in prepared for it.”
Miller attributed his team’s preparation and willingness to adjust to the win.
After spending much of the first half playing man-to-man defense, the lengthy Eagles switched to a zone in the third quarter.
“In the first half, they had quite a few points in the paint,” Miller said of the Mustangs, who scored 14 of their 29 first-half points close to the basket. “And even when they didn’t, they would drive in and kick it out for the outside shot. I thought our zone kind of took that away.”
After scoring the first four points of the second half, New Wash finished the third quarter on an 0-for-11 shooting drought, during which they missed three layups and six 3-point attempts. Lanesville, meanwhile, went on a 17-point tear to take a 46-33 lead into the fourth.
“They changed their defense near the end of the second quarter, and I felt like it slowed the tempo of the game,” New Washington coach Jonathan May said. “But we were prepared for it. It wasn’t a surprise to us, or something that we’ve never seen before. We still got some good looks [at the basket]. They just didn’t fall.”
New Wash ended its scoring troubles at the opening of the fourth frame when Mason Thompson found Josh Clemons under the basket for two, and Jesus Diaz followed with a 12-foot jumper. The Mustangs could never put enough of a run together, though, to overtake the Eagles.
Tripp Dillon III scored seven of his game-high 19 points in the final 3:37 of the game for Lanesville.
The Mustangs were led by Diaz’s 13 points. Matthew Arthur finished with 10, including two first-period 3-pointers. Clemons had six boards and A.J. Walter added five for New Wash, which was outrebounded 29-22 by Lanesville.
The Mustangs visit Floyd Central at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.
LANESVILLE 57, NEW WASHINGTON 45
Lanesville 19 10 17 11 – 57
New Washington 20 9 4 12 – 45
Lanesville (11-9, 4-0): Tripp Dillon III 19, Connor Nolot 15, Griffen Reynolds 11, Ethan Schickel 7, Jonas Powers 2, Jacob Wernert 2, Mason Miller 1.
New Washington (12-8, 3-1): Jesus Diaz 13, Matthew Arthur 10, Josh Clemons 9, A.J. Walter 7, Bo Giltner 4, Mason Thompson 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 2 (Reynolds, Schickel); New Washington 3 (Arthur 2, Diaz).
