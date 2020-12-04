BORDEN — Host Borden opened Friday night’s Southern Athletic Conference showdown against Lanesville by scoring the first seven points and holding the Eagles scoreless for the first four minutes.
As the game went on, though, Lanesville imposed a more physical presence around the rim and across the court. The Eagles rallied back, scoring 45 second-half points to escape with a 62-54 victory.
“We gave up layups,” Braves coach Doc Nash said. “Giving up 40-something points in a second half, you aren’t going to beat anybody. Lanesville is pretty good and they are playing without one of their best players. I still think we are pretty good, but we didn’t compete tonight. It’s disappointing. We need our kids to compete better.”
Borden (2-1) took the momentum of Senior Night, noted to be unusually placed at the beginning of the season by the public address announcer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting buckets by Mason Jones, Sterling Mikel and Kasym Nash.
Borden’s stellar first quarter of driving and finishing around the rim came to a screeching halt in the next stanza. The Braves saw their five-point lead disappear when Mason Miller scooped in a layup. A Jonas Powers field goal then put Lanesville up 17-15.
Held without a field goal for all but the final 19 seconds of the second quarter, Kasym Nash put an end to Borden’s collective dry spell by hitting a 3-pointer. The make gave the Braves back a little momentum, as well as an 18-17 lead at intermission.
“I thought early we kind of got punched in the mouth a few times,” Lanesville coach Mikel Miller said. “The second quarter we really responded. Our talk all week was (about) defense. It was so much better from the second quarter on. But Borden is a much-improved team.”
Midway through the third quarter, Lanesville’s Jack Crosby came off the bench for one of his two 3-pointers. Ethan Schickel made it consecutive long balls for the Eagles.
Borden came up with some perimeter game as well with Kasym Nash and Jones burying treys, inching the Braves back ahead 30-29.
However Lanesville closed the quarter on an 8-3 run, led by second-chance buckets by Ty Tidstrom and Powers. The swing continued for the Eagles, who saw a pair of Mason Miller field goals begin the final eight minutes.
“They were physical and we weren’t,” Doc Nash said. “We didn’t respond. We would bump out of drives. The physicality, they killed us.
“We may just go in the weight room. It may be a 10 a.m. weight-room session … We gave up offensive rebounds to Pekin Eastern and gave them up to Shoals, and Lanesville absolutely killed us on the glass. Then, our live-ball turnovers were layups for them.”
The combination wasn’t a good one for the Braves, who were paced by freshman Kasym Nash’s 16 points and six boards. Also reaching double digits were Jones (13 points), Brennan Eurton (12) and Sterling Mikel (10).
For Lanesville, the guard play of Powers (20 points) and Mason Miller (15) paved the way. The duo accounted for all 17 first-half points for the Eagles. By the time the second half rolled around, Lanesville was more balanced with Ethan Schickel netting 13 points while Jacob Wernert pulled down a game-best 11 boards.
“The second half we did a better job finishing around the basket,” Coach Miller said. “It wasn’t perfect, there was some sloppiness at the end, but we will work on that.”
The Braves host South Central in another SAC game next Friday night, while the Eagles host Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
