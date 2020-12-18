HENRYVILLE — Lanesville overcame a slow start to beat Henryville 44-40 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Friday night.
The victory, on the heels of their win at Borden two weeks ago, puts the Eagles in the driver’s seat of the SAC.
“I think Lanesville stands there at the top as the best team in the conference,” Henryville head coach Jared Hill said. “I don’t think Lanesville will lose any conference games.”
Friday night’s game started as a defensive battle. Hornets sophomore Layton Walton knocked down a pair of free throws on the game’s opening possession, but neither team scored again until a Sam Guernsey elbow jump shot fell to give Henryville a 4-0 lead with 3 minutes, 48 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Lanesville snapped a more than 5-minute scoring drought with a free throw from Jacob Wernert.
Henryville led 10-3 at the end of the opening quarter behind six Guernsey points. The Hornets held the Eagles to one field goal in the period.
“We were tough; we stuck to the gameplan. We covered shooters when we were supposed to, we didn’t give up many layups,” Hill said.
The pace increased early in the second quarter, but Henryville still led 15-9.
Nine second-period points from Jonas Powers helped the Eagles edged within two points, at 20-18, by halftime.
Lanesville (4-2, 2-0) took its first lead of the game at the midway point of the third quarter on back-to-back Ashton Smith 3-pointers, the second of which made it 28-27.
The Hornets (2-4, 0-1), however, immediately answered with a Westin Allen 3 to regain the lead, 30-28.
Two consecutive Powers’ buckets in the paint gave the Eagles a 32-30 edge at the end of the third quarter.
Another Allen 3 gave Henryville a 35-34 lead with 5:04 to play before Powers responded with a three-point play of his own to regain a two-point advantage.
Allen buried his fifth 3-pointer of the game to bring Henryville back within a point, 39-38, and force a Lanesville timeout with 3:46 left. The senior finished the night with a game-high 19 points.
“Westin’s a really good player. It’s hard to keep a kid that can score like he did down all the time,” Eagles coach Mikel Miller said.
Two Guernsey free throws gave Henryville the lead at the 2:16 mark of the final period, but Smith’s fourth triple of the night put Lanesville back in front, 42-40, on the next possession.
Henryville fouled Powers after a missed shot with 42.4 seconds remaining. The senior went 1-for-2 to extend the lead to 43-40.
Lanesville corralled a missed Henryville jump shot and got the ball to Mason Miller, who hit a free throw the ice the game and preserve the win.
Powers led the Eagles with 17 points on the night.
“The way Jonas played tonight, we’ve seen him do that in practice, he’s played like that in a couple other games this year,” Miller said. “He kept us going there for a time when we couldn’t find any scoring from anybody.”
It’s a quick turnaround for the Hornets, who travel to Orleans at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
LANESVILLE 44, HENRYVILLE 40
Lanesville 3 15 14 12 — 44
Henryville 10 10 10 10 — 40
Lanesville (4-2, 2-0): Jonas Powers 17, Ashton Smith 12, Jacob Wernert 7, Kameron Walter 6, Mason Miller 3.
Henryville (2-4, 0-1): Westin Allen 19, Sam Guernsey 8, Layton Walton 6, Cody Wallis 3, Austin Contreras 2, Corey Vanover 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 5 (Smith 4, Powers 1); Henryville 5 (Allen 5).
