BORDEN — Christian Academy got off to a slow start and the Warriors were never quite able to overcome it, as Lanesville held on to post a 61-49 win over the Warriors in the championship game of the Class A Borden Sectional on Saturday night.
The victory gave the Eagles their second sectional title in three seasons and helped them avenge last year's two-point loss to CAI in the championship game.
Lanesville (17-7) advances to next Saturday's Loogootee Regional. The Eagles will face Evansville Day (13-5) at noon in the second regional semifinal. Top-ranked Barr-Reeve (25-2) will take on Trinity Lutheran (12-13) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The championship game is slated for 7:30 p.m. that night.
Meanwhile the loss ended the Warriors' Cinderella run to the title tilt. The Warriors, who ended the regular season by losing 10 of their last 11 games, beat Rock Creek by double digits in the first round of the sectional before rallying to beat the host Braves by two points in Friday night's semifinals.
However cold shooting and turnovers in the first quarter ultimately doomed the Warriors, who finished 9-17 in Hayden Casey's first season as head coach.
“We wanted them to embrace the moment like we have all week, but Saturday night with the championship on the line maybe that message doesn’t hit home with some of the young guys,” Casey said. “(But) I can’t say enough about the growth of these guys."
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Christian Academy 62, Rock Creek 49, Tuesday
Game 2: Lanesville 53, New Washington 42, Tuesday
Game 3: CAI 58, Borden 56, Friday
Game 4: Lanesville 42, South Central 41, Friday
Game 5 (final): Lanesville 61, CAI 49, Saturday
Saturday night's final
LANESVILLE 61, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 49
Christian Academy 3 7 14 25 — 49
Lanesville 14 10 13 24 — 61
Christian Academy (9-17): Caleb Roy 10, Caleb Doss 14, Nathan Whitten 5, Brady Dunn 16, Myles Morgan 2, Nate Doss 2.
Lanesville (17-7): Mason Miller 19, Ethan Schickel 4, Ty Tidstrom 2, Ashton Smith 8, Jonas Powers 8, Jacob Wernert 13, Kameron Walter 7.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 2 (Miller, Smith); Christian Academy 7 (Doss 3, Dunn 3, Whitten).
CLASS A LOOGOOTEE REGIONAL
Game 1: Barr-Reeve (25-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (12-13), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Lanesville (17-7) vs. Evansville Day (13-5), noon
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
