PEKIN — Two hot Mid-Southern Conference teams took the court Friday night, and it was host Eastern that stayed red hot.
The Musketeers never trailed in the second half en route to a 65-59 victory over visiting Silver Creek. Eastern’s ninth straight win was its first over the Dragons in nine years.
“Every win is nice, but this one is extra nice,” second-year Musketeers head coach Chandler Prible said. “I think our players are past the point of thinking that Eastern is struggling to win. But we still haven’t proven that we can do it in the conference. We got this one and hopefully we can get one more (tonight) against Austin.”
Cade Jones tallied a game-high 23 points and 6-foot-10 Jacob Cherry added 21 for Eastern (10-1, 1-1), which shot 58 percent from the field. Thanks to their first win over Creek since a 55-54 triumph Jan. 4, 2013, the Musketeers are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season.
“They are a good team and all the credit goes to Eastern,” said Dragons head coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team had its three-game win streak snapped. “They were well-prepared, played really well and had an answer for everything we tried to do. They just outplayed us.”
Trailing by double digits early in the fourth quarter, Creek went on a torrid 19-6 run to get within 55-53 with two minutes to play. The Dragons could get no closer, though.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well and we had some timely bad turnovers,” Hoffman said. “They did a good job of capitalizing on those mistakes and they dominated the paint. If you looked at the shot chart you’d see them getting in the lane a lot and getting to the free throw line. We barely got anything from the line.”
Senior standout Brandon Northern netted 22 points to pace the Dragons (6-6, 1-2). Zac Stricker scored 14 while freshman Walker Hoffman added 10.
Eastern not only netted 67 percent from the floor in the second half, but also nailed 12 of 15 fourth-quarter free throws to seal the victory.
“Whenever we make free throws it sure takes some pressure off of me,” Prible said. “We just had a lot of guys make a lot of tough, championship-type plays tonight. I’m very proud of the guys.”
The opening period was back-and-forth with the visitors ahead 14-13 at the first stop. Jones, just the seventh 1,000-point scorer in program history, then pumped in nine second-period points to propel the Musketeers to a 29-24 halftime lead.
“It all started at the end of the second quarter when we went six straight possessions where we didn’t score,” Hoffman said. “Then we were playing from behind the rest of the game.”
Creek shot 44 percent for the game and was 7 of 22 (31.8 percent) on 3-pointers.
“I don’t think we drove the ball toward the basket enough tonight,” said Hoffman, whose team only attempted four free throws all night. “At the same time, we didn’t necessarily take too many threes — actually most of them were good looks but they just didn’t go in. But overall I don’t think we were aggressive enough on offense tonight. Usually the team that shoots the most layups and free throws wins the game, and that was them tonight.”
Eastern returns to the hardwood tonight, when it visits conference rival Austin.
Meanwhile the Dragons will host Class 3A No. 7, and MSC-rival, Brownstown Central next Friday night.
EASTERN 65, SILVER CREEK 59
Silver Creek 14 10 12 23 — 59
Eastern 13 16 14 22 — 65
Silver Creek (6-6, 1-2 MSC): Bryce Henderson 2, Walker Hoffman 10, Trey Schoen 3, Cameron Wheeler 2, Brenden Northern 22, Zac Stricker 14, Nate Davidson 6.
Eastern (10-1,1-1): Cade Jones 23, Caleb Jones 5, Kaden Temple 9, Jacob Cherry 21, Yancy Edlin 4, Eli Guthrie 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 of 22 (Schoen, Northern 4, Davidson), Eastern 4 of 12 (Cade Jones 4).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 25, Eastern 22.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 6, Eastern 10.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 24 of 54, Eastern 20 of 34.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 4 of 4, Eastern 21 of 28.
JV score: Silver Creek 45-44.