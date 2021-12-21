New Washington Mustangs

NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Eastern outscored New Washington 28-11 in the second quarter en route to a 72-43 victory Tuesday night. 

The Musketeers led 17-11 at the end of the first period before outpointing the Mustangs 28-11 in the second to take a 45-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. 

Eastern added to its lead in the third, increasing it to 61-31 heading into the final frame. 

Cade Jones and Jacob Cherry scored 18 points apiece to pace the Musketeers, who have won six straight. 

Matthew Arthur tallied a game-high 21 points for New Wash while Mason Thompson added 11. 

The Mustangs (2-4) nex faces South Dearborn at 10 a.m. next Wednesday in the first game of Morristown's Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament. 

 

EASTERN 72, NEW WASHINGTON 43

Eastern     17     28     16     11 — 72

New Wash     11     11     9     12 — 43

     Eastern (7-1): Cade Jones 18, Caleb Jones 4, Kaden Temple 2, Jacob Cherry 18, Yancey Edlin 14, Eli Guthrie 11, K. Anderson 2, C. Terry 3. 

     New Washington (2-4): Paul Giltner 4, Matthew Arthur 21, Mason Thompson 11, Miguel Hessig 2, Amos Bell 3, Daniel Burke 2. 

     3-point field goals: Eastern 2 (Guthrie, Cade Jones); New Washington 2 (Arthur, Bell). 

