NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Eastern outscored New Washington 28-11 in the second quarter en route to a 72-43 victory Tuesday night.
The Musketeers led 17-11 at the end of the first period before outpointing the Mustangs 28-11 in the second to take a 45-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Eastern added to its lead in the third, increasing it to 61-31 heading into the final frame.
Cade Jones and Jacob Cherry scored 18 points apiece to pace the Musketeers, who have won six straight.
Matthew Arthur tallied a game-high 21 points for New Wash while Mason Thompson added 11.
The Mustangs (2-4) nex faces South Dearborn at 10 a.m. next Wednesday in the first game of Morristown's Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament.
EASTERN 72, NEW WASHINGTON 43
Eastern 17 28 16 11 — 72
New Wash 11 11 9 12 — 43
Eastern (7-1): Cade Jones 18, Caleb Jones 4, Kaden Temple 2, Jacob Cherry 18, Yancey Edlin 14, Eli Guthrie 11, K. Anderson 2, C. Terry 3.
New Washington (2-4): Paul Giltner 4, Matthew Arthur 21, Mason Thompson 11, Miguel Hessig 2, Amos Bell 3, Daniel Burke 2.
3-point field goals: Eastern 2 (Guthrie, Cade Jones); New Washington 2 (Arthur, Bell).
