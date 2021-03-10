BOYS' BASKETBALL: Fairman has sparked Red Devils to late-season surge

JEFFERSONVILLE — There are many ups and downs throughout a season and on Jan. 16, Jeffersonville was in one of those low spots. The Red Devils were 3-5 and had just lost to their three biggest rivals in an eight-day span.
“I knew things would be a little bumpy, with COVID and not many preseason workouts, and of course a new coaching staff,” first-year Jeff head coach Andrew Grantz said. “We were struggling back in the middle of January and then, we took off and it was kind of a perfect storm for us.”
The lightning bolt in the middle of that storm was senior point guard Jaylen Fairman.
Fairman played at Jeff as a freshman and sophomore, winning a sectional title in the latter season, before transferring across the river to Jeffersontown High School. Then this school year, in between semesters, Fairman returned to his Red Devil roots and transferred back. The rest is history, or at least it’s still being written, as Jeffersonville (15-6) prepares to face Bloomington South (23-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first semifinal of the Class 4A Seymour Regional.
“It’s really not surprising how smooth it was to add him into the lineup and the effect he’s had on the team,” Grantz said. “Everyone embraced Jaylen. We took some lumps early and then everything came together at the right time and he was just that final piece that helped us put it all together.”
Junior swingman Will Lovings-Watts agrees.
“I’m not shocked that he was able to rejoin us and our chemistry got even better,” Lovings-Watts said. “We’ve been playing together forever.”
In Fairman’s first game back in a red and white jersey, after he got his allotted number of practices in, he scored six points in a 78-57 win over North Oldham but his effect on the game was far more than that. Backcourt mate Kobe Stoudemire pumped in a season-high 18 points that night as he was able to move to the two-guard position, where he’s more comfortable.
“I was able to attack from the wing and get to the middle easier tonight,” Stoudemire said after that Jan. 19 victory. “Coming from off the ball made my angles to attack easier. I was able to either get my shot or dish it off.”
That night was just another day at the office, or rather the playground, for Fairman because he was just having fun playing the game he loves.
“My first game back here was really fun because we won by a lot and we were just all having fun together on the court,” he said. “The game has just always been fun for me. I always had a basketball goal and I’ve always just loved playing. I love the NBA 2K (video) game and I’ve always played it growing up. I just fell in love with the game when I was very young.”
One of the most popular video games, NBA 2K keeps the competitive juices flowing off the court for these tight-knit Red Devils.
“I beat him in NBA 2K all the time, all the time,” Lovings-Watts said with a smile. “I play with the Hawks and he’ll pick all the good teams and I still beat him.”
Fairman, however, had a different viewpoint on the video game battles with his buddy.
“I’m way better than him, way better,” Fairman said while shaking his head. “He’s the guy that takes the best teams, but I can play with any team and be fine.”
While there is no doubt Fairman is the floor general for the Red Devils, he describes himself as low-key off the court and someone who really doesn’t talk much.
His teammates, meanwhile, use words like hard work, great teammate, competitor, leader, passionate and gritty to describe him.
“Jaylen brought some vocal leadership to the team, which was what we were really needing at that time,” Grantz said of the junior-laden team. “The other thing he’s done for us, he gets us going in transition because he sees the floor so well. It’s allowed some of our other guys to get out and run and get some easy baskets and get some rhythm going to their game.”
Since Fairman stepped on the court, Jeff is 12-1 with its lone loss coming at third-ranked Lawrence North (25-2). In that time Fairman is averaging 13 points, 5.5 assists, three rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
“I expected things to go smoothly when I came back to Jeff; there was really nothing hard about it,” said Fariman, whose team will carry a nine-game winning streak into its matchup against the Panthers. “We just all have a good bond off the court. We all grew up around each other, playing with and against each other. We talk to each other all the time in group chats. We’re just like brothers basically and I like Coach Grantz a lot, he’s one of my favorite coaches already. He believed in me to lead the team and I thank him for that. My first practice here I knew I had to show what I could do and he’s believed in me from Day One, so it’s all worked out.”
Grantz has appreciated Fairman both on, and off, the court.
“Our relationship has been great,” the head Red Devil said. “At the end of the day, I think every kid wants to have adults in their lives who love them and want them to be successful and to help them accomplish their goals. That’s what we want for Jaylen and every single player in this program. I’m so proud of his 3.8 GPA and he’s getting attention from some high academic schools.”
Fairman has received college interest from Ivy League schools Columbia and Cornell, as well as VMI, Bellarmine and Miami of Ohio to name a few.
Right now, though, the focus is on one thing for Fairman and the Red Devils.
“We believe we can go all the way to state, the goal at Jeff is to always go to state,” he said. “This is my last year and we all believe we are one of the best teams in the state.”