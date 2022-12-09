We’ve got a busy weekend of hoops ahead, so without much ado let’s take a quick look at five of the top games to watch.
Floyd Central (1-0) at New Albany (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday night
This could be Jim Shannon’s final game against the rival Highlanders, depending on what happens in the sectional.
The long-time Bulldogs bench boss has his team off to an undefeated, if not surprising, start (is he saving his best coaching job for his 25th and final season?).
New Albany has won its first three games by an average of four points. And the ‘Dogs have done it without two returning starters — Josten Carter (suspension) and Chase Loesch (injury). It’s doubtful, though, that New Albany has faced a team as talented as the Highlanders, who beat the Bulldogs twice last season (including 57-26 in the Knobs).
On the flip side, Floyd Central lost four starters and its head coach off the team that won its second sectional title in three seasons in March.
Other than Caleb Washington and Tevi Ali, new bench boss Greg Walters’ Highlanders are relatively inexperienced at the varsity level. Plus they only have one game under their collective belt so far this season.
Over the last several seasons we’d say that the first team to 40 points wins this game. We’ll go out on a limb, though, and say the first to 50 triumphs tonight.
Seymour (0-4, 0-0) at Jeffersonville (2-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday night
The Red Devils begin Hoosier Hills Conference play by hosting the Owls. Jeff is off to a solid start under former standout Sherron Wilkerson. The Red Devils’ two losses have come to two unbeaten teams (Indianapolis Cathedral and Warren Central).
Youthful Jeffersonville shouldn’t overlook Seymour, though. The Owls haven’t won a game, but their four losses have come by four, 12, 12 and six points. And two of those setbacks are to Class 2A title contender Brownstown Central and undefeated Corydon Central.
Rock Creek (1-1) at CAI (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday night
This is another possible preview of a postseason matchup.
The Lions return three starters from the team that went 14-9 and lost to Borden in last season’s sectional semifinals. They have the talent (likely as much as just about any team in Class A) to make a run at the program’s first sectional title since 2016. Creek held off 2A Henryville by six in its opener, but is coming off a tough 44-point loss to 4-0 Jennings County last Saturday.
On the other hand, the Warriors have talent too. Much of it, though, is young. CAI, which has been to six straight sectional finals, is off to its best start since the 1997-98 season behind sophomores Joshua Renfro and David Cook.
Southwestern (3-0) at New Washington (1-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday night
The Mustangs have lost two of their first three games under new coach Blake Snodgrass, but both of those were by four points and were on the road.
Snodgrass’ squad has a chance to make an early-season statement tonight when it hosts the 2A Rebels, who are off to an unbeaten start and have outscored their first three foes by almost 17 points a game.
Few players in the area are off to a hotter start than New Wash sophomore Mason Arthur, who is shooting well over 50 percent from 3-point range. If he and older brother Matthew hit their shots, the Mustangs should have a chance to win.
Providence (1-1) at Scottsburg (4-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday night
Speaking of hot starts, no Southern Indiana squad is off to a better one than the Warriors.
Scottsburg has won its first four games by more than 30 points. The Warriors have a difficult weekend ahead, though. It starts tonight against 2A No. 4 Brownstown Central and continues tomorrow night against the reigning state champion Pioneers. The good news for Scottsburg is that both games are at Meyer Gym (a.k.a. “The Pressure Cooker”).
Things haven’t started off so swimmingly for Providence. The Pioneers lost their opener (81-71 to Brownstown) the Saturday after Thanksgiving and also lost senior standout Casey Kaelin to injury that night. Providence, which will be without Kaelin for at least another month, bounced back to beat Borden last Saturday. However tomorrow night will be the first road game of the early season for the Pioneers, who host Lanesville tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.