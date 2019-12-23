BOYS' BASKETBALL: Five takeaways from an eventful weekend

Welcome back to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where we take a look back at the weekend that was in boys’ high school hoops.
Here are five of our thoughts on this past weekend of local boys’ basketball.
1. SILVER CREEK PROVING CONTRIBUTIONS COMING FROM BEYOND KAUFMAN AND JACOBI
Statewide juniors Kooper Jacobi and Trey Kaufman are being recognized as rising stars in the state of Indiana boys' basketball landscape, but the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons are showing they have the players capable of stepping up around the duo.
Sophomore point guard Branden Northern had his best weekend as a varsity player, scoring clutch baskets and finishing with 13 points to help beat Jeffersonville on Friday. He followed that up with 28 points at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
"He's our leader," Kaufman said. "At the point guard position, you have to have somebody you can trust. He does that, and does it at the highest level."
The contributions are coming from other places as well, coach Brandon Hoffman said.
Sophomore guard Trey Schoen came off the bench to score 12 points this weekend. Isaac Hinton was outstanding defensively against Jeff, grabbing five rebounds and blocking two shots.
"Isaac Hinton was everywhere. His defense was phenomenal. He's done a great job doing anything the team needs," Hoffman said. "Noah Gilbert followed the game plan tremendously on defense. Their impact on the game doesn't go unnoticed by the coaches and the knowledgeable fan."
The Dragons' win over Jeffersonville made them 2-0 against teams ranked in the Top 25 of the Sagarin Ratings and the BNL win put them at 4-0 against teams in the top 64.
2. FLOYD CENTRAL’S YOUNGSTERS ARE GROWING UP QUICKLY
In spite of graduating nine of their top 10 players — including four starters — off last season’s 21-3 squad, the Highlanders are less than one second from being 7-0 after losing to second-ranked Bloomington South on a buzzer-beater Saturday night.
Floyd is finding early-season success behind junior standout Jake Heidbreder, who is averaging 17.1 points per game; improved seniors like Grant Gohmann, Seth Burks and Ben Purvis and the emergence of sophomore sharp-shooter Cole Harritt and freshman forward Caleb Washington.
“They’ve got some other guys who have really come on for them,” South coach J.R. Holmes said after Saturday’s game. “It shows you that you can graduate eight or nine or 10 seniors and you’ve got kids in the pipeline who can get that done.”
Harritt, who Floyd coach Todd Sturgeon calls his “sixth starter,” had 23 points off the bench in the Highlanders’ 66-62 win over Castle on Dec. 6. He has been a regular contributor since then. In Friday night's 47-37 win at Providence, Harritt hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final frame to help the Highlanders pull away from the Pioneers.
“After he got 23 against Castle teams are all over him,” Sturgeon said. “But he’s gone three games in a row that every time he is open he freaking makes it. That’s pretty good for a sophomore coming off the bench that didn’t even play on the JV last year — he was on the freshman team.”
Then there’s Washington, a 6-5 starting forward, who has flashed his potential several times this season. One of those was in overtime of Saturday night's loss to the Panthers. Washington scored all four of Floyd's points in the extra session, hitting a pair of baseline jump shots.
"With freaking Mr. Basketball [South’s Anthony Leal], probably, guarding him,” Sturgeon said afterward. “Not bad for a freshman.”
3. CAI'S SCHEDULE REMAINS TOUGH GOING FORWARD
Christian Academy lost Saturday in overtime to a 5-1 Paoli squad whose only loss is to 2A No. 1 Linton. The Rams are a quality team but CAI coach Steve Kerberg felt like it was a game that was there for the taking.
"We weren't ready to play. We had homecoming [Friday] and played pretty well," Kerberg said. "I saw it pregame and I tried to shake them out of it. In the end that falls on me, to have these guys ready to play. As poor as we played in the first half and Bailey [Conrad] didn't play as well as he's been playing. To have him foul out and still have chances to win down the stretch, that's a sign we're getting there, but we're not there yet. We've just got a lot to work on."
CAI got 13 points from junior guard Caleb Doss, who made his season debut. Doss hit a pair of key second-half 3-pointers.
"Caleb was one of our best middle school players and then went to Floyd Central for a while. He came back this year. It's good to have him back," Kerberg said.
With an upcoming schedule that gets even tougher, the Warriors could certainly use another scoring option to continue to take pressure off Conrad and T.J. Proctor.
CAI (3-3) ranks fourth among Class A teams in the Sagarin ratings due to its tough schedule and that doesn't take into account LaRue County (Ky.), a team in the top 50 of the Kentucky RPI rankings. Its other losses are to Floyd Central (20th in the Sagarin) and Paoli (68th in Sagarin). The Warriors have upcoming games with potentially Forest Park this weekend, Southridge on Jan. 4 and — depending on that outcome — 2A No. 1 Linton or 2A top-ranked Barr-Reeve. Later in January, the Warriors visit Jeffersonville and Southwestern to go with tough home games against Providence and Lanesville.
"Our schedule doesn't allow us to not get better each week or not be ready to play every game," Kerberg said. "For a Class A team, I think we have one of the toughest schedules in the state."
4. NEW WASHINGTON IN CONTROL OF ITS SAC FATE
Thanks to their 54-53 win at Crothersville on Saturday night, the Mustangs are now in control of their own league-title destiny.
That's because all four of New Wash's remaining SAC games — Jan. 10 vs. Borden, Jan. 17 against Henryville, Feb. 14 vs. Lanesville and Feb. 21 against South Central — are at home. If Jonathan May's squad can take care of business on its homecourt, a conference title will be in its future. Granted it won't be easy, but May would much rather have those games at home than on the road.
5. HOLMES IMPRESSED BY DRAGONS
With its win at Floyd Central on Saturday night, second-ranked Bloomington South improved to 2-0 against our area teams.
The Panthers, who previously beat New Albany 68-43 on Nov. 30, will go for the clean sweep when they visit Silver Creek on Feb. 1.
“There’s no chance of getting out of that alive,” Holmes, the state's all-time winningest coach, joked Saturday night, before getting serious. “Silver Creek’s the best team that I’ve physically seen this year. I don’t know about Lawrence North and Lawrence Central, but Silver Creek is the best team I’ve seen this year.”
Ironically, the Dragons could face Lawrence Central on Saturday night — in either the championship game, or consolation — in the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle. Creek (7-0) will face 3A No. 3 Heritage Hills (5-1) at 11 a.m., while the 4A No. 4 Bears (4-1) will take on 4A No. 3 Lafayette Jeff (7-0) in the second game. The consolation contest will start at 6:07 p.m. that night, followed by the championship.