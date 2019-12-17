Welcome back to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where we take a look back at the weekend that was in high school hoops.
Here are five of our thoughts on this past weekend of local boys' basketball.
1. Silver Creek is good
Obviously that’s not a revelation, but we couldn’t help but be impressed by the Dragons after this past weekend.
Friday night they won a tough, grind-it-out game against Lou Lefevre’s much-improved North Harrison squad. Then Saturday night, Silver Creek rallied from an early double-digit deficit, withstood some red-hot outside shooting by Fort Wayne Blackhawk and overcame some late foul trouble to beat the Braves 78-74 in a battle of reigning state champions and top five teams — Creek came in No. 1 in Class 3A, Blackhawk entered No. 3 in 2A — in the Forum TipOff Classic at the Southport Fieldhouse.
The Dragons aren’t quite as good as they were last season — yet. But that could definitely change as the season progresses and Creek’s three new starters, and its reserves, continue to find their niches.
“It’s an adjustment,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said after Saturday night’s win, as Indiana head coach Archie Miller waited to speak with him. “I think we’ll be a totally different team in March than we are now as some of those other newer guys get more comfortable. Isaac Hinton took a big charge and made a big 3 out of the corner [against the Braves]. Taylor Betts came in and threw his weight around on [Blackhawk standout Caleb] Furst. Some guys are just finding their roles out there. Branden Northern, he had a tremendous weekend for us. He played awesome last night, and tonight he showed that he belongs on a big stage.”
2. Floyd Central is good too
Sure the Highlanders lost a large senior class, headlined by Indiana All-Star Cobie Barnes, and assistant coach Ryan Miller, but the program appears poised for sustained success.
Floyd, with only one returning starter (Jake Heidbreder), has shown great poise in close games in its 5-0 start. Friday’s win against archrival New Albany was the latest example. Heidbreder made big plays, but big shots were made by several other players, including Grant Gohmann, Ben Purvis and Cole Harritt.
Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon said his players were prepared to grind out possessions against the Bulldogs and understood that they would have to make some tough shots to win.
"Both teams know each other so well and play so hard, there aren’t many easy baskets to be had,” Sturgeon said. "You’ve got a blink of an eye to get a shot off, and you have to go make a tough, physical play.”
3. Providence just keeps finding ways to win
After winning their first two games on last-second shots, the Pioneers picked up two more close victories this past weekend.
Friday night they outscored host Lanesville, a reigning Class A sectional champ, 17-13 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 45-41 win. Then Saturday night, Providence pulled out another nail-biter, beating previously-unbeaten Scottsburg 49-46 in its home-opener at the Larkin Center. The Pioneers’ fourth consecutive victory to start the season featured a wild finish that saw the Warriors whistled for a pair of technical fouls with seven-tenths of a second to play. Sterling Huber then hit 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win.
Miller, Providence's first-year head coach, may be getting more gray hair by the game, but his team is showing a penchant for winning close contests.
4. Clarksville could be a spoiler in the Mid-Southern Conference race
The Generals aren’t going to win the MSC (see their 72-48 loss to Silver Creek on Dec. 6), but they could definitely be a factor in the league race.
Clarksville clipped host Charlestown 71-52 Friday night, then topped visiting Eastern 59-45 Saturday night to improve to 2-1 in the MSC. The Generals don’t play another conference game until the middle of next month, which should give them more time to continue to improve, gel and gain some momentum before heading into an MSC-heavy stretch from mid-January to mid-February. Also keep in mind that their three losses have all come to ranked teams — Class A No. 6 Loogootee, 4A No. 9 Floyd and 3A No. 1 Silver Creek.
5. Silver Creek-Jeffersonville should be a dandy
Possibly not since the great Jeff-New Albany games of the early to mid-1990s has there been as much Division I talent on the court as there will be Friday night at Johnson Arena, where the Red Devils will host the Dragons.
Jeff has two senior D-I signees in forward Tre Coleman (Nevada) and point guard Jacob Jones (Green Bay) while standout sophomore forward Will Lovings-Watts has at least one D-I scholarship offer and has drawn interest from several Power Five schools.
“It’ll be the best team we’ve played so far. They have three Division I players,” said Silver Creek junior forward Kooper Jacobi, who like his classmate and teammate Trey Kaufman, has several D-I offers already.
Last year the Red Devils rolled to a 66-54 win in Sellersburg. It was a loss that galvanized the Dragons and, according to several in the program, helped prepare them for their run to the state championship.
"We knew that they were a tough team and we thought we were at least as good as them, but they put us in our place," Northern, Creek's sophomore point guard, said. "That showed us that we needed to keep working, work harder, keep playing and just get better."
“It was a turning point because we got our butts kicked; it humbled us quite a bit,” Hoffman added. “Hopefully that’s not the lesson learned again. Jeff’s got some really good players. Their starting five is as good as anybody’s in the state, no question about that. We’re going to have to bring our A game on Friday because I think we’ll get their best shot, hopefully they get our best shot, and the fans are going to get a good show.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.