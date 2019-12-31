Welcome back to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where we take a look back at the weekend that was in boys’ high school hoops.
Here are five of our thoughts on this past weekend of local boys’ basketball.
1. JULIEN HUNTER IS SET TO RETURN FOR NEW ALBANY
While the Bulldogs (5-4) suffered a pair of losses — to Columbus North and Crown Point — at the Noblesville Holiday Tournament, there was good news ahead for Coach Jim Shannon’s group. Senior forward Julien Hunter was cleared for light practice last week and began full-contact practice Monday. He’s missed the first nine games of the season after suffering a stress reaction in the same foot (left) that he did during the summer.
“I’m confident now that it’s healthy. I went to a foot specialist. I was pretty much in a boot for a month and a half. They went the extra mile to make sure I’d be good and healthy,” Hunter said. “I always enjoy watching the team and supporting them. I like watching the team grow and seeing the development and growth in some of our individual guys from last year.”
Hunter has been able to do some weightlifting, but the cardio might take a little time to get back.
“I’m excited to show what I can do and where my game has developed,” Hunter said.
Senior teammate Trey Hourigan, who averaged 17 points in the three games at Noblesville, is ready to get Hunter back in the frontcourt with him.
“It means a lot, obviously because of his basketball abilities, but he’s definitely a leader and he’s gonna help me lead this young team,” Hourigan said.
New Albany visits a solid North Harrison squad on Saturday before playing host to Jeffersonville next Friday.
2. JEFFERSONVILLE IS ‘BACK ON TRACK’
The Red Devils capped a strong weekend in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament with a win over Class 4A No. 10 South Bend Adams in Saturday night’s final, but it wasn’t just the results that were encouraging.
Senior forward Tre Coleman had a 31-point outburst and averaged 18.3 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 63.7 percent during the weekend.
Also for Jeff, senior point guard Jacob Jones averaged 15 points and shot 19 for 22 from the free-throw line in the three wins while senior guard Darin Starks knocked down 5 for 12 from 3-point range in the tournament. The Red Devils shot 41 for 52 (78.8 percent — a number they want to see continue to rise) from the free throw line.
“Great team wins. We’re back on track and ready to make a run the rest of the season heading into the tourney,” Starks said. “We have been struggling from the line all year, so it’s important to start knocking those down to be a state championship contender. That [41 for 52] was solid, but we definitely want to get that up even more.”
3. SILVER CREEK WAS INSPIRED TO KEEP IMPROVING
Both games Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic should provide inspiration for the Dragons. Heritage Hills is a well-rounded team that has quality seniors in 6-foot-4 forward Murray Becher and guard Simon Scherry to complement 6-9 Blake Sisley.
The Patriots won the hustle plays and rebounding battles for much of the first game, but the Dragons eventually won the game in overtime.
“One of the things Coach [Brandon Hoffman] told us at halftime is we weren’t being tough enough. That’s a team we’ll play in regional and they’re going to give us their best game and we have to be tougher,” Silver Creek junior forward Trey Kaufman said. “Later in the game, we did that.”
If the two teams were to matchup in the postseason it would be in the Washington Regional at the Hatchet House.
The Dragons, fortunately, won’t have to worry about running into Lawrence Central again. The Bears, led by Mr. Basketball candidate Dre Davis’ 27 points, looked like a team in postseason form during both its games Saturday, including their 63-31 win over the Dragons in the championship game.
Junior forward Kooper Jacobi said he hopes that experience of playing a team with such a strong physical presence can carry over to other future games for Silver Creek.
“It really challenged us,” Jacobi said. “That’s the best team we’ve played. The athleticism and overall skill, we won’t play another team that good.”
Kaufman said he welcomed the physicality of the game. Kaufman also said he liked what he saw from guys like first-time varsity starters Nolan Gilbert and Isaac Hinton and reserve guard Trey Schoen on Saturday.
“This is by far the best team we’ve played. I think they’re No. 1 in 4A. For an inexperienced team to play against that good of a team, they definitely stepped it up today. Even if they had some turnovers, it’s learning moments. That’s what you want,” Kaufman said.
4. CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HAD ITS BEST WEEKEND THIS SEASON
The Warriors defeated host Forest Park in the semifinals of its Holiday Hoops Classic, then beat 4A East Central in the finals. Senior forward Bailey Conrad continued his strong play with 26 points in the finals, after tallying 20 against North Knox in the first round. But the Warriors got balanced efforts in two of their three wins.
“We clicked like we hadn’t all season,” CAI coach Steve Kerberg said.
5. NEW WASHINGTON LEARNED SOME LESSONS VS. PAOLI
Coach Jonathan May hopes, at least, that his team learned some lessons in its 61-26 loss to 2A No. 9 Paoli (8-1) in the final of the Holiday Classic at Springs Valley.
The Mustangs (7-4) took a four-game winning streak into the championship game of the eight-team tourney. However the Rams’ execution in the first half was too much for New Wash.
“We’ve got to have more of an urgency on the defensive end of the floor,” said May, whose team fell behind 35-13 by halftime. “We watched our first two games in full and then got about halfway through that Paoli and we just had a different sense of urgency in the second half of that game.”
The upcoming stretch for New Washington includes home games against Eastern (1-5), Borden (3-6) and a trip to Clarksville (4-3).
“To beat teams that are physically better than you, which we’ve had in each of our losses, those teams might be a little better than we are. If we want to compete for a championship, we’ll have to stay in those games. The game’s more mental than physical. We’ve got to improve upon that,” May said.
