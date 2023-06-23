Mikel Miller

Mikel Miller 

 Courtesy of Floyd Central Basketball

FLOYDS KNOBS - Former Lanesville High School boys' basketball coach Mikel Miller has joined the Floyd Central Highlanders as an assistant coach. 

Miller joins first-year head coach Fonso White at Floyds Knobs. The school announced Miller's addition on Thursday as a varsity assistant. 

Miller was the head coach at Lanesville for 23 seasons, which included leading the Eagles to a Class A regional in 2021 and a 2007 regional title. He resigned from the school earlier this year as the program's all-time wins leader. 

Tags

Trending Video