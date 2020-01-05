FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central got its new year off to a good start by thumping Meade County (Ky.) 68-42 Saturday night on Joe Hinton Court.
The Class 4A No. 8 Highlanders placed three players in double figures and dominated the rebounding en route to their fifth straight win over a Kentucky high school.
Jake Heidbreder and Grant Gohmann pumped in 20 points apiece while Caleb Washington added 14.
“Grant had a nice game,” Floyd head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “He scored in a variety of ways, inside and out. Teams are paying a lot of attention to him. He had a great summer and that opened the eyes of opposing coaches.”
The home team outrebounded the Green Wave 36-21 with Washington grabbing boards left and right at both ends all night.
“Caleb, in particular, did a good job on the boards,” Sturgeon said of the freshman forward. “He was just really good tonight. He knocked in a few perimeter shots early, got some putbacks, and he's a much better passer than he gets credit for.”
It was a homecoming of sorts for Meade County head coach Jason Tripure, who played at Floyd from 1990-93. Tripure's eldest son, Max, is a sophomore reserve guard for the Highlanders.
“It was fun being here and coaching against Floyd and my son,” said Tripure, who is in his sixth year at the helm of the Green Weave. “It was definitely different, that's for sure. Thursday I'll be in the bleachers pulling for Floyd.”
The game was close early until the Highlanders went on a 12-3 spurt to end the first frame and claim a 19-9 lead. Meade (4-6) committed seven turnovers in the first period.
“We had too many turnovers and didn't get back on defense and they got easy layups,” Tripure said of the first period. “Then we took some quick shots and they got all the rebounds and that put us in a tough spot.”
Heidbreder and Gohmann combined for 16 second-quarter points as Floyd extended its lead to 38-23 at intermission.
“We had our worst practice of the season yesterday, so I really wasn't sure what to expect tonight,” Sturgeon said. “I was hoping we'd just have some energy and we did at first and then we went through some down times, like our bench was not into the game at all. With all that said, we won by 26 points so we're happy about that and we'll move on to our next opponent.”
The Highlanders (7-1) did not let up coming out of the locker room. The victors held the Green Wave to just eight third-period points and led by 22 entering the final stanza.
“We always talk about how important the first four minutes of the second half is,” Sturgeon said. “I think we came out and played well to start the second half and grabbed control of the game.”
On top of being plus-15 on the glass, Floyd forced 18 turnovers while giving the ball away just 11 times.
“You can win a lot of game with those numbers,” Sturgeon said. “However, this wasn't a great performance by us but the other team has coaches and they had a nice plan. All in all, we're happy with the win.”
Floyd is back in action Thursday at Louisville Ballard, one of the top teams in Kentucky.
