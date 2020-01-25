MADISON — Floyd Central junior Jake Heidbreder scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half, Grant Gohmann had 16 points and senior Seth Burks was 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final minute to hold off a Madison rally Saturday night.
The Highlanders, who led by as many as 16, prevailed 69-63 in Hoosier Hills Conference action, but the host Cubs had a shot to tie it after clawing their way back in the fourth quarter.
Trailing just 62-59 after coming up with back-to-back stops, Madison’s Mason Welsh — who led the Cubs with 24 points — missed a tying 3-point attempt and the Highlanders secured the rebound. Burks drew fouls on back-to-back possession and came through at the line to help Floyd Central (11-3, 3-1 HHC) move into a tie for second place with Bedford North Lawrence.
Coach Todd Sturgeon had no complaints about the first half, but the Highlanders had a few rushed possessions that opened the door for Madison in the fourth quarter. He wasn’t shocked the 10-3 Cubs were capable of mounting a rally.
"They have a really good offensive team. A team that can shoot and score like they can is never out of the game,” Sturgeon said. "The psychology of the game changes. They’re down 15 points so now they’re shooting free and easy, and on defense they’re running around taking chances, so you’re going to get open shots. They’re saying ‘Our only chance is for you to shoot quick and miss.’ And we did that some.”
But the Highlanders’ strong shooting was enough.
The Highlanders were knocking down shots early and often, a welcome sight for Sturgeon after his squad shot 33 percent overall and 50 percent at the free throw line Friday night when it held off Jennings County in overtime.
In Saturday’s win, Floyd Central hit nine 3-pointers and Burks’ led the way as Floyd made 12 for 14 at the foul line.
"He stepped right up and knocked those in,” Sturgeon said. "Last night we missed the front end of three one-and-ones, so Seth stepping up is big. He’s had a lot of positive energy and has kept a positive attitude when he was struggling. It was good to see him get rewarded for that.”
Heidbreder had the entire offensive arsenal working in the first half, hitting three of his four 3-pointers.
But Gohmann also had an efficient first half, tossing in 12 points. Gohmann hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter, starting a 13-2 run by the Highlanders.
"Grant’s been struggling to find his stroke but he works hard at shooting. He’s in there after practice on the gun, the shooting machine [Saturday] at noon,” Sturgeon said.
Cole Harritt connected from long range to cap that run, making it a 32-16 Floyd Central lead with 3:18 to go in the first half.
“We just wanted to come back and get to work tonight. We came out hot. In the second half, we let down a little bit, but I'm glad we came out with a win,” Heidbreder said. "They’re a really good team. They’re slept on by people. They’re good all-around, fast, good shooters.”
Freshman Caleb Washington added 10 points for Floyd Central, which plays at Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
