FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central put the finishing touches on a solid weekend with a 47-40 win over Bloomington South Saturday night.
“We want to be a team that can win on Friday and Saturday,” said Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon, looking ahead toward the sectional tournament in late February.
The Highlanders (5-1) beat Providence 55-43 Friday night.
“Whenever you play them and Providence in the same weekend, it’s always two tough, physical, well-coached teams,” Sturgeon said. “I was pleased we stayed in control of this game throughout.”
After South scored the last seven points of the first quarter to surge ahead 11-10, Floyd Central took control in the third quarter.
Tevi Ali and Brady Moore both took turns in hitting a 3-pointer Caleb Washington added a 12-footer and the Highlanders led 18-11.
Washington led the Highlanders with 11 points. “Caleb hit a couple of shots and really got us going,” Sturgeon said.
Wes Celichowski, who was saddled with two fouls in the first quarter for the second straight night, added 10 points.
Floyd Central allowed just four points in the third quarter and the Highlanders led 24-15 at the half.
In the third quarter, Floyd Central’s lead grew to as many as 13 before the Panthers (4-3) started to make their move.
South’s Rhett Johnson hit two 3-pointers, Gavin Wisley hit a 14-footer, cutting the Floyd Central to 38-34 with 6:41 left.
Then the Highlanders started to milk the clock just a bit.
After Washington hit two free throws, Celichowski hit a couple of close-in shots and Floyd Central pushed its lead back out to a more comfortable 10-point margin, 44-34 with 2:31 left.
“We finally got a couple of defensive stops after they (South) got rolling,” Sturgeon said. “I was really pleased with our team. Our bench was good again. Tevi (Ali) and Max (Tripure) came in and made big plays.”
Brock Kincaid led South with 16 points.
Floyd Central will have 10 days off before they face Indianapolis Pike after Christmas.
HIGHLANDERS 47, PANTHERS 40
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 11 4 14 11 - 40
FLOYD CENTRAL 10 14 14 9 - 47
Bloomington South (4-3) - Aiden Schmitz 2, Brock Kincaid 16, Gavin Wisley 9, Tyree Rochell 7, Rhett Johnson 6.
Floyd Central (5-1) - Kyle Poates 7, Max Tripure 3, Brady Moore 7, Tevi Ali 5, Cole Harritt 4, Caleb Washington 11, Wes Celichowski 10.
3-point goals: Kincaid 2, Rochell 1, Johnson 2, Tripure 1, Poates 1, Ali 1, Moore 1, Washington 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.