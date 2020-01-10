LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Floyd Central crossed the Ohio River on Thursday night and ran into a Ballard buzzsaw, losing to Kentucky’s fifth-ranked team 78-57.
The Highlanders (7-2) dug themselves an early hole as Ballard’s Gabe Sisk hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter, when he scored 20 of his game-high 25 points. He finished with seven buckets from beyond the arc.
“Gabe is a dynamic player,” Ballard coach Chris Renner said. “He’s a freshman and he has a high ceiling. When he gets hot, he gets hot.
“That [the hot start] kind of put Floyd Central on their heels and sped the game up,” Renner said. “Floyd Central’s a really good basketball team. They can play [fast] like that and be effective, but most teams can’t play like that for 32 minutes against us.”
Highlanders coach Todd Sturgeon said the game’s outcome was a product of a string of poor practices since Christmas. In fact, Sturgeon said he wasn’t one bit surprised.
“If you saw our conversion drills against the JV team this week you wouldn’t be surprised by what you saw out there tonight,” Sturgeon said. “Basketball, sports, life, is funny this way — you usually get what you deserve. Once in a while you get a bad break, but most of the time you get what you deserve.”
Sturgeon said he hopes it’s a wake-up call for the Highlanders, as it was three years ago when they lost 70-53 at Ballard. Floyd Central then won 14 straight.
“They played terrible the other night (in a loss to PRP), they had their wake-up call,” Sturgeon said of the Bruins. “They came out and got after us and we did not handle it well at all.”
Ballard (11-2) used a 21-4 run to take charge, building a 23-11 lead. From there, the Highlanders never got closer than five.
The Bruins really put the game out of reach with a 12-3 run to end the third quarter, stretching their cushion to 60-42. Rashad Bishop finished the quarter with a thunderous dunk with five seconds left.
Jake Heidbreder led Floyd Central with 19 points, including a couple of 3-pointers of his own.
The Bruins, a team with plenty of weapons, got a solid effort from Bishop, a 6-foot-6 senior who has been sidelined the entire season with a wrist injury he incurred during the football season. Playing his first game of the season, he tallied 15 points and four rebounds.
Maker Bar, Ballard’s 6-foot-10 post player, added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Sturgeon hopes this drubbing at Ballard is the turning point it was three years ago.
“We had come-to-meet-Jesus practices for about three days,” Sturgeon said, stirring his memory bank from three years ago. “It was a turning point from that point.”
