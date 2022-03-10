BOYS' BASKETBALL: Floyd hopes to continue historic run Saturday

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central’s seniors — all seven of them — realize they are making a historic run for their school as the Highlanders prepare to play in the regional for the first time in more than 30 years.
The Highlanders (20-4) will face Franklin (11-14) in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Seymour Regional at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. That will be preceded by Evansville North (16-10) and Bloomington North (22-3) at 10:30 a.m. The final is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Two years ago Floyd won the sectional title for the first time since 1989. However, the Highlanders’ season came to an abrupt end the following week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So fresh off winning last week’s Seymour Sectional title, Floyd Central is prepping for its first regional game in 33 years.
“I was disappointed, but I can’t imagine how it was for the seniors,” said senior guard Max Tripure, who was a sophomore on that 2019-20 squad. “This year, we’re playing for those (seniors) — for what they missed out on.”
Tripure, who will play college baseball at Frontier Community College in Illinois next year, said he isn’t surprised by the sectional title and his team’s impressive record.
“I was confident we’d have a pretty good season,” he said.
To a player, the Highlanders say their confidence overflowed during the summer — when they played well against some of the best teams in the Louisville and Indianapolis areas.
Floyd Central’s strength comes from its size, depth and considerable options.
So far this season, the Highlanders have had eight different players lead them in scoring in a game. In fact, more than 10 of those performances came from the bench.
That happened again in Floyd’s dominating 77-38 win over Jeffersonville in last Saturday’s Seymour Sectional final. Six-foot-5 senior wing Cole Harritt came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers and tally a team-high 16 points.
It also happened in the Highlanders’ dramatic double-overtime victory over Jennings County in the first round of the sectional. It was Tripure who came off the bench that night and ignited Floyd’s second-half comeback.
“Our bench is so good,” senior center Wes Celichowski said. “On any given night, anyone could come off the bench and have 10-plus points. And you don’t know who it will be.”
The Highlanders are so deep that one senior reserve, 6-5 forward Nathaniel Hoffman, likely will play college basketball next season. He is weighing several NCAA Division III offers and will probably receive more.
“I wish we could redshirt him,” Sturgeon said. “If he was on our team next year, he’d never come out of the game.”
In addition to Celichowski, Harritt, Hoffman and Tripure, Floyd’s senior septet also includes starting point guard Kyle Poates, forward Brady Moore and reserve guard Zack Sims.
Moore, an integral part of the Highlanders’ success the last couple of seasons, showed his determination and dedication last weekend.
After missing some free throws late in Friday night’s semifinal win over New Albany, Moore hit the gym once the team returned to Floyd Central.
“After the game, he was in the gym shooting free throws — in his game uniform,” Tripure said. “(Missing those free throws) didn’t sit well with him. It shows how much of a leader he is. ... He’s in the gym more than any of us.”
Another leader is Poates, the team’s starting point guard.
“He’s another guy who has developed and gained confidence as the season has gone along,” Sturgeon said. “He’s a big difference-maker when he’s making shots. He’s started to do that since Christmas.”
The 6-footer, who tops the team in assists and steals, can also wreak havoc on the other end of the floor. His on-ball defense was another key in the Highlanders’ rally against Jennings County.
“He can be a disruptor defensively,” Sturgeon said. “If you can guard the ball initially and a have shot-blocker inside, that’s A and B on having a terrific defense. Him and Wes really make things a lot easier for the rest of us.”
Poates, Celichowski and the rest of the Highlander seniors hope that defense will help them continue their historic postseason past Saturday.