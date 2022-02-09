BOYS' BASKETBALL: Floyd makes it 10 in a row

SELLERBSBURG — Floyd Central continued making its case as the top team in Southern Indiana on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders hit their first seven shots of the second half to take command in a 75-47 win at Silver Creek.
“We’re starting to play where I thought we were capable of (playing),” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said after his team’s 10th straight victory. “I’m getting excited … because that’s how I imagined, and hoped, this team would start playing.”
Junior forward Caleb Washington scored 14 points, including 11 in the first half, to lead a balanced attack for the Highlanders (15-2), who led by 13 at the break.
“In the second half, we came out of the locker room pumped up and ready to do our best,” Washington said. “We wanted to put them away early (in the third quarter). We didn’t want (Silver Creek senior) Branden Northern to get going.”
Tevi Ali added 12 points, Brady Moore 11 and Wes Celichowski 10 for Floyd. Seven different Highlanders scored at least six points.
“It’s gotten to the point where we don’t look at the scoring stats because we’re so evenly balanced,” Sturgeon said. “We’re just playing well.”
Coming off a 48-46 win over then-Class 4A No. 4 Cathedral on Saturday, the Highlanders could’ve been ripe for a letdown. But that didn’t happen.
Floyd Central led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 32-19 at halftime before blowing it open in the third.
“I thought we came out and played with great energy,” Sturgeon said. “I thought we really dominated the first half, more than the score showed. In the second half, we came out and hit shots.”
By the time Celichowski hit a layup and a couple of free throws, Floyd Central’s lead had grown to 52-21 with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
“His improvement is incredible,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said of Floyd's senior center. “I know he’s worked his tail off, and you can see it. You can’t replicate 7-foot.”
Northern, who hit his first three 3-pointers, did his best to keep the Dragons (7-10) in it. He finished with a team-high 21 points.
“He’s a warrior and he’s going to battle,” Hoffman said of Northern.
Still, it wasn’t enough.
Walker Hoffman added eight points for Silver Creek, which continued to play without Madison transfer Kaden Oliver as it continues to await his clearance by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Both teams tallied 21 points in the final frame.
“They’re really good,” Brandon Hoffman said of Floyd Central. “I told someone the other day there’s only a handful of teams that can win the state and they’re one of them, especially if they can shoot from the outside like that.
“If people want to see what a state contender looks like, just look (at them). They don’t have a lot of weaknesses. ... This game was all about them. I don’t want to put any pressure on them, but they’ve got all the pieces.”
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 75, SILVER CREEK 47
Floyd Central 13 19 22 21 — 75
Silver Creek 7 12 7 21 — 47
Floyd Central (15-2): Kyle Poates 7, Max Tripure 4, Nathaniel Hoffman 6, Brady Moore 11, Tevi Ali 12, Cole Harritt 6, Caleb Washington 14, Sam Higgins 3, Brock Conrad 2, Wes Celichowski 10.
Silver Creek (7-10): Hayden Garten 7, Walker Hoffman 8, Cameron Wheeler 3, Branden Northern 21, Zac Stricker 2, Nate Davidson 4, Jacob Mattingly 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 8 (Ali 2, Harritt 2, Washington 2, Higgins, Moore); Silver Creek 5 (Northern 3, Garten, Mattingly).