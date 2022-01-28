SEYMOUR — Floyd Central fortified its place atop the Hoosier Hills Conference standings Friday night.
The Highlanders held off host Seymour for a 60-50 victory in a big league clash at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
Junior forward Caleb Washington tallied a team-high 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter, for Floyd Central, which picked up its sixth straight win.
The two teams entered Friday night in first (Floyd) and second (Seymour), respectively, in the HHC standings.
The Highlanders got off to a strong start, building a nine-point halftime lead.
Behind five points from 7-0 senior center Wesley Celichowski, and four from Washington, Floyd Central led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Highlanders expanded their lead in the second period. Six different players scored (Brady Moore and Nathaniel Hoffman had four points apiece to lead the way) in the quarter to help Floyd push its advantage to 33-24 by halftime.
After the break, the Highlanders continued to add to their lead. Cole Harritt hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Kyle Poates added another, for Floyd, which outscored the Owls 11-9 to take a 44-33 lead into the final frame.
Behind junior guard Landon Fritsch, Seymour rallied in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
Senior guard Max Tripure, who was solid off the bench, scored six points over the final eight minutes to help secure the victory for the Highlanders, who helped themselves by going 7 for 11 from the free throw line down the stretch.
Tripure finished with 11 points for Floyd, which had a balanced attack. Harritt added eight while Celichowski and Poates netted seven apiece.
Fritsch finished with a game-best 23 points for the Owls (9-5, 4-2). He scored eight points in the first quarter and tallied 10 in the fourth to spearhead Seymour's comeback. He was the only Owl in double digits, though.
Charlie Longmeier netted nine for Seymour, which went just 4 for 10 from the free throw line in the loss.
The Highlanders, who host Evansville Reitz at 8 p.m. tonight, have two league games remaining. They visit Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night before hosting Columbus East in their regular-season finale on Feb. 23.
Meanwhile Kirk Manns' Owls have completed conference play.
FLOYD CENTRAL 60, SEYMOUR 50
Floyd Central 15 18 11 16 — 60
Seymour 12 12 9 17 — 50
Floyd Central (11-2, 4-0): Kyle Poates 7, Brady Moore 6, Cole Harritt 8, Caleb Washington 14, Wesley Celichowski 7, Max Tripure 11, Nathaniel Hoffman 4, Tevi Ali 3.
Seymour (9-5, 4-2): Landon Fritsch 23, Charlie Longmeier 9, Joe Brooks 4, Casey Regruth 6, Eli Meyer 6, Andrew Levine 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Harritt 2, Poates 2, Tripure, Washington); Seymour 6 (Fritsch 5, Longmeier).
