SEYMOUR — When Todd Sturgeon climbed the ladder to make the first cuts on the net following Saturday night's Class 4A Seymour Sectional final, the Floyd Central coach pulled out a pocket knife. It was one that belonged to his father, who passed away on Christmas Day.
“I texted my mom this morning and asked her to bring one of dad’s pocket knives — just in case we need to cut something down tonight,” Sturgeon said. “That had a special meaning for me.”
The Highlanders — one of the top teams in Southern Indiana all season long — took their game to another level, drilling 12 3-pointers and swallowing defending champ Jeffersonville 77-39 in the sectional championship.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight,” Sturgeon said afterward. “We’ll be rocking in the Knobs tonight.”
Two years ago, Floyd Central won its first sectional title in 31 years, but the Highlanders' season ended there because of COVID-19.
This time, Floyd (20-4) will return to Seymour and play in the regional for the first time since 1989.
The Highlanders will face Franklin (11-14) at noon next Saturday in the second semifinal of the Seymour Regional. The Grizzly Cubs knocked off Center Grove 54-45 in the Greenwood Sectional final.
Evansville North (16-10) will take on Bloomington North (22-3) at 10 a.m. in next Saturday's first semi. The Huskies topped Evansville Harrison 63-49 in the the Evansville North Sectional final while the Cougars outlasted Bloomington South 32-28 in overtime in the Martinsville Sectional final.
The regional championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. next Saturday night.
Floyd led Jeff 22-17 at the end of a fast-paced first quarter before dominating the rest of the game.
“I thought we were really ready tonight,” Sturgeon said. “That was the best shoot around (before the game) that we’ve had all year. It looked like it in the game because we were lighting it up.”
The Highlanders held the Red Devils to 1-for-12 shooting in the second quarter and stretched their lead to 36-19 by the halftime break.
Senior wing Cole Harritt led Floyd's balanced attack with 16 points. He hit four of the Highlanders' 12 3-pointers.
Senior center Wesley Celichowski added 13 points and junior forward Caleb Washington netted 11 for Floyd, which shot 61.2 percent (30 for 49) from the field.
Senior standout Will Lovings-Watts scored a game-best 18 points to lead Jeff (9-12), which shot 32.7 percent (17 for 52) in defeat.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final at Scott Gymnasium
FLOYD CENTRAL 77, JEFFERSONVILLE 38
Jeffersonville 17 2 10 9 — 38
Floyd Central 22 14 23 18 — 77
Jeff (9-12): Charles Singleton 3, Will Lovings-Watts 18, Ray Laird 2, Michael Cooper 5, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 8, Monnie McGee 2.
Floyd Central (20-4): Kyle Poates 10, Nathan Rushing 2, Max Tripure 8, Austin Cardwell 3, Nathaniel Hoffman 6, Brady Moore 4, Tevi Ali 4, Cole Harritt 16, Caleb Washington 11, Wes Celichowski 13.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 2 (Cooper, Singleton); Floyd Central 12 (Harritt 4, Poates 2, Tripure 2, Ali, Cardwell, Hoffman, Washington).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.