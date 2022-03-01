BOYS' BASKETBALL: Floyd survives, Jeff rolls

SEYMOUR — Floyd Central dug itself a 14-point hole in the first half, gradually got out and slipped past Jennings County 61-54 in double-overtime Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
The Highlanders (18-4) advance to face rival New Albany (11-12) at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semifinal of the tourney. Jeffersonville (8-11) will take on the host Owls (15-6) at 6 p.m. in the first semi. The Red Devils advanced with a 61-48 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in Tuesday night's opener.
FLOYD CENTRAL-JENNINGS COUNTY
Things looked bleak for the Highlanders at halftime, as they trailed the Panthers 26-13.
“We had to go possession-by-possession, grind this out and get ourselves back in the game,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said of his team's mindset coming out of the locker room. “That’s exactly what we did.”
And the Highlanders did — with some help from a key reserve.
Floyd Central received an offensive jolt from Max Tripure.
The senior guard hit a 3-pointer late in the first half and Sturgeon decided to start Tripure to begin the third quarter. He responded with eight more points in the period, including a couple of key 3-pointers. He finished with 14 points.
“I hit the first one and I knew I had it going,” Tripure said. “I wanted to prove myself this year (in the sectional).”
“He gave us some life support and got us going,” Sturgeon added. “That’s the way our team has been this year. We’ve had eight guys lead us in scoring. It’s been Max on a couple of occasions. He’s been coming off the bench all year, but had a phenomenal attitude about it. ... He was ready when it was his time.”
Floyd Central's long climb out of its halftime hole finally turned into a 36-all tie late in regulation. It was 38-all at the end of regulation.
The Highlanders surged ahead 44-41, after two free throws from Caleb Washington, in OT before Jennings’s Carson McNulty drilled a 3 with 25 seconds to play to force a second extra session.
In the second overtime, the Highlanders pulled away thanks to perfect free-throw shooting from Washington. The junior hit all 10 of his chances in the second OT. He finished with 12 points.
“I felt confident and thought I could hit every free throw,” Washington said. “I want to do that every single game — take clutch free throws. ... I didn’t think we were ever going to lose that game.”
In the middle, 7-foot senior Wes Celichowski added 14 points — eight of which came in the fourth quarter and overtimes — and Brady Moore had 12.
After halftime, Floyd Central outscored Jennings 48-28.
JEFFERSONVILLE-BEDFORD NL
After a slow start, the Red Devils warmed up and got going in the second quarter, when they hit 10 of 15 shots and outscored BNL 23-10 to pull ahead.
They trailed 12-8 early in the second quarter, then used a couple of runs — a 12-2 spurt early and a 9-2 run to end the half — to take control.
“The first game of the sectional — whether it’s Tuesday or Friday — is always tough,” Jeff coach Andrew Grantz said. “You just have to work through the nerves. ... We just had to stay patient and work through it.
“We started to play inside-out more. We weren’t settling. We were being more aggressive and our defense allowed us to get into more of an up-and-down game and get some more transition buckets.”
The Red Devils led 31-19 at the half before BNL got within six early in the fourth quarter. The Stars, however, couldn’t get closer.
“We knew we had to force turnovers and force quick shots,” Grantz said.
Senior Brandon Rayzer-Moore came through for the Red Devils, scoring a game-high 22 points. Fellow senior Will Lovings-Watts added 12 points.
Kaedyn Bennett paced the Stars (11-12) with 15 points and Colten Leach added 13.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round games
JEFFERSONVILLE 61, BEDFORD NL 48
Jeffersonville 8 23 10 20 — 61
Bedford NL 9 10 13 16 — 48
Jeffersonville (8-11): Will Lovings-Watts 12, Kobe Stoudemire 7, Isaiah Florence 5, Michael Cooper 5, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 22, PJ Douglas 2, Brenton Moore 3, Shawn Boyd 3, Monnie McGee 2.
Bedford L (11-12): Trace Rynders 3, Colten Leach 13, Kaedyn Bennett 15, Kole Bailey 2, Colton Staggs 13, Jett Jones 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Lovings-Watts, Stoudemire, Moore, Boyd); Bedford NL 6 (Rynders, Bennett 4, Staggs).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 61, JENNINGS COUNTY 54 (2OTs)
Floyd Central 4 9 12 13 6 17 — 61
Jennings County 11 15 5 7 6 10 — 54
Floyd Central (18-4): Kyle Poates 6, Max Tripure 14, Brady Moore 12, Tevi Ali 2, Cole Harritt 1, Caleb Washington 12, Wesley Celichowski 14.
Jennings County (14-9): Carter Kent 14, Lane Zohrlaut 2, Carson McNulty 9, Owen Law 6, Keegan Manowitz 13, Justin Ramey 6, Jacob Vogel 4.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Tripure 4); Jennings County 7 (Kent 4, McNulty 2, Ramey).