BOYS' BASKETBALL: Fonso White settling in at Floyd Central

FLOYDS KNOBS — It’s been a busy few weeks for Fonso White.
Since being approved as the new Floyd Central head coach on May 8, White has been bouncing around like a basketball.
“It’s just been a fast, whirlwind of things,” he said last week.
But White has enjoyed it.
“It’s an exciting time around here at Floyd Central,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of people that are excited about the program — I’m excited.”
It’s hard for White to contain his excitement sometimes when talking about his new position at Floyd.
“Which is, like I tell people, a destination job,” he said.
White, who turned 48 two days after he was hired at Floyd Central, is a graduate of Calloway County High School in Murray, Ky. He later got his bachelor’s degree from Franklin College, where he also received an education in coaching.
“It was the best thing ever for me to be able to go to Franklin College and get my education and also work with Coach Kerry Prather, who’s now the president of the college,” he said. “It was a great experience. It taught me a little bit about family structure and taught me a little bit more about team basketball and just doing things the right way.”
After two years on Prather’s bench, White got into high-school coaching. He started with the girls’ team at Indianapolis Pike before moving over to the boys’ side. Stops as an assistant at Southport and Park Tudor followed before White received his first head-coaching gig at Clinton Central. He guided the Bulldogs to a 20-32 record over two seasons. White then was an assistant at Westfield for one season before taking over at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers. He led the Knights to a 33-58 mark over four seasons. The highlight of his time at Luers was the 2019-20 campaign, when the Knights went 15-7 and won the Summit Athletic Conference title. He left Luers in 2022 and took a year off before getting the Floyd job.
Over the years, White also coached several high-level AAU travel teams, including Indiana Elite. It was there that he coached former Floyd Central star Jake Heidbreder, as well as former North Harrison standout L.T. Hatton and several of his current Bellarmine University teammates (including Curt Hopf, Peter Suder and Billy Smith).
“They made coaching basketball easy at times because you could explain a few concepts to’em and they’d just go,” he said. “I loved every minute of coaching those guys.”
White also believes the relationship he developed with Heidbreder helped him become the Highlanders’ head coach.
“Knowing Jake, I believe, helped me get here as well,” he said. “Because without Jake, no one here at Floyd Central knows me.”
White, who is 53-90 in six seasons as a head coach, has also worked with former Purdue assistant coach Frank Kendrick.
“Being able to work with him, I learned a lot,” he said. “I learned a lot about just always being positive and always driving home with the guys that you’ve got to be ready for that next best play that you have in store for you.”
White has tried to embody that since arriving in Southern Indiana.
“It’s been a fast-pace of just trying to get in here and get the program up and going,” the divorced father of two said.
Along the way he coached the Highlanders in summer-league games and took them to a team camp at Indiana University, where they got to tour the Hoosiers’ locker room and meet former standout Jordan Hulls, IU’s team and recruiting coordinator who has known White for a while. Additionally, he’s run a pair of youth camps at Floyd.
“(I’ve been) trying to put down a foundation, trying to get the culture that I would like to see for us implemented — which is the ‘We over Me,’ which is our camp T-shirt” he said while wearing that green and gold shirt. “That’s going to be our motto from here on out. We have to honor one another above ourselves in a brotherly love. We have to put the team first and we have to put other people first to be the best version (of ourselves) that we can be.”
Floyd Central had around 200 youngsters at its youth camps in recent weeks.
“It’s a great way to start the summer, and end in the summer in a sense, with the younger kids,” White said. “It just makes us look forward to what we’ve got going here at Floyd Central and growing the program.”
At the camp, White brought back some of the Highlanders’ high-profile alumni, including 1989 Mr. Basketball Pat Graham.
“Having Pat come back was tremendous,” he said.
White also brought in one of Graham’s former teammates on the 1989 Final Four team, Sean Gibson.
“Sean Gibson came in and sent the same message that Pat did, that ‘It’s going to take a little bit of work, it’s going to take sacrifice, you’re going to have to persevere and have some resilience about yourself,’” White recalled.
White has also brought in former Lanesville head coach Mikel Miller as one of his assistants.
“I love the energy that he brings,” White said. “He’s a good people-person with the players. He believes in building relationships. He emphasizes a lot of things well and reinforces a lot of my ideas and concepts.”
Especially when it comes to relationships.
“That’s what I want these guys to buy into, that all of our success is going to come from the relationships that we build with each other day-in and day-out,” said White, who’ll be Floyd Central’s third coach in three seasons. “With the ‘We over Me,’ it’s one of those things that I’ve always (preached) since I started as a head coach — at Clinton Central and at Bishop Luers. I want the guys to buy into that brotherhood, that we’re a second family away from our immediate family and that everything we do is for us.
“It will always be about the we, our and us and what we do and the results that we get, win or lose. But we’ve got to make sure that what we do is that we’re honoring one another with our effort, with our trust, with our loyalty and with everything that it encompasses with that brotherhood for us to be successful.”
He’s also started to install some of his basketball ideas as well.
“One of the things we’re excited about is some of the concepts that we’ve been able to put in,” White said. “Right now we’re looking to get out and be an up-tempo, fast-break team. We’re going to shoot the ball well and we’re going to be smart on the floor. It’s one of those things that I firmly believe in, if you play smart basketball you can beat a lot of teams that have more talent than you.”
The Highlanders do have some returning talent from last season’s 7-16 squad. Although they graduated their top two scorers (Caleb Washington and Tevi Ali), they’ll return rising seniors Austin Cardwell and Nathan Rushing, among others. White also expects to receive contributions from football players Isaac Kaiser and Tristan Robertson, as well as incoming freshman Landon Reed.
“I really like the new concepts he’s putting in,” Rushing said. “He’s getting us to play fast and getting the ball moving. I think we’re all bonding really well together. (I think we’ll play) more fast-paced offense and more disciplined defense, and I think (we’ll be) better rebounding. I think we’re playing better with each other, there’s more ball-movement for sure.”
“We’re getting up and down the floor, scoring more points, and we’re playing really good defense, which translates to more points on the offensive end,” Cardwell added. “We’ll, for sure, get a whole lot more ball-movement this year, get up-and-down the court as fast as we can and then force turnovers.”
Meanwhile, White’s attitude seems to have already rubbed off on his new players.
“He’s really nice,” Rushing said of the team’s new coach. “I think he’s big on all of us bonding and getting together and playing well … and keeping each other accountable. He’s just doing really good.”