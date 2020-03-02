The ball is about to be tipped, and here we are.
The 110th annual state tournament begins tonight with 402 teams across the state competing to be one of the final four standing.
With that in mind, here are four big questions facing our area teams as we begin the postseason.
1. CAN SILVER CREEK REPEAT?
Definitely. However, a second straight Class 3A state title likely won’t be easy.
According to John Harrell’s website, the top-ranked Dragons (22-2) have the second-best chance — a 14.9 percent probability — to cut down the nets again at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The road to get back there looks difficult.
First off, they have an 80.14 percent chance to win this week’s Corydon Central Sectional. However they could get a big test — quite literally — in Friday night’s semifinals from North Harrison, as long as the Cougars can beat the host Panthers in Wednesday’s final first-round game. North Harrison (17-5) has won nine straight games and is one of the few teams around the state that can match up against Creek size-wise thanks in part to 6-foot-10 junior forward Langdon Hatton. The Cougars also have a veteran coach in Lou Lefevre, who has five sectional titles (three at Providence, two at Tipton) to his credit.
If the Dragons get through the sectional, they’ll likely face a very formidable foe — either No. 3 Heritage Hills (20-3) or No. 9 Evansville Bosse (17-6) — in the Washington Regional semifinals. Creek outlasted the Patriots 82-78 in overtime Dec. 28 in the Hall of Fame Classic semifinals. Meanwhile the Bulldogs (17-6), who have gone 13-2 since a 4-4 start, knocked the Dragons out of the state tourney two of the past four seasons.
If Creek were to win its regional semi, it could see No. 5 Greensburg (21-2) or No. 10 Sullivan (21-3) in the final.
Then it would be on to the semistate, where there’s the potential of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown. That’s because second-ranked Danville (19-4) has a 47.2 percent likelihood, according to Harrell’s website, to come out of the Greencastle Regional and a 17.75 percent — the highest in 3A — to win the state title.
If the Dragons were to win the semistate again it would be back to Bankers, where they could face No. 4 Norwell (20-2), No. 6 Mishawaka Marian (18-4), No. 7 South Bend St. Joseph (17-5) or No. 8 Delta (18-4), among others.
Repeating isn’t easy — it hasn’t happened since Park Tudor won back-to-back 2A titles in 2014-15 — and if it were, everybody would do it. Silver Creek, however, appears to have as good a chance as anyone since the Panthers.
2. WHO WILL SURVIVE THE SEYMOUR SECTIONAL?
Jeffersonville, which has a 45.06 percent probability to win this week’s 4A Seymour Sectional according to Harrell’s site, is the obvious choice. On paper the Red Devils (17-5) have the most talent, which includes a pair of Division I signees in seniors Tre Coleman and Jacob Jones, and appear to be playing their best, winning 11 of their last 12 regular-season games.
But these tourneys aren’t won on paper, and this sectional looks to be as wide open as it has been since B.R. (Before Romeo). You don’t need to look any further than Jeff’s regular-season meetings against the second, third and fourth picks in the sectional to see that. The Red Devils outlasted New Albany (21.73 percent) 59-52 in overtime at the Doghouse, beat Floyd Central (20.12 percent) on Jones’ banked-in, buzzer-beating 3 in the Knobs and lost 61-60 to Bedford North Lawrence (11.77 percent) in Johnson Arena.
Then, there’s the fact that no regular-season game between those four teams was decided by more than seven points, and the one that was decided by that margin was Jeff’s OT win at New Albany. That means those at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium on Friday night could be in for some very competitive, and close, semifinals, as long as the Red Devils and Bulldogs win tonight.
While Jeff is the favorite heading into this sectional, it wouldn’t surprise us to see any of the aforementioned four hoist the trophy Saturday night.
3. COULD CLARKSVILLE OR PROVIDENCE WIN A SECTIONAL TITLE?
Yes. Even though the host Rebels are Harrell’s definitive pick (46 percent), the Pioneers (29.22 percent) and Generals (11.71 percent) could be in contention at the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
Providence (15-7) definitely got the more favorable draw than Clarksville. The Pioneers face Austin (3-19) — although they needed a last-second shot to beat the Eagles early in the season — tonight, and if they win would get Switzerland County (6-17) in Friday night’s second semifinal. Ryan Miller’s team has won four of its last five games and hasn’t lost to a team with fewer than 15 wins all season. One of those, however, was a 68-51 loss to the Rebels (15-8) on Jan. 7 in Hanover. That, though, was one of the Pioneers’ more disappointing performances of the season and could serve as major motivation if the two teams were to meet in the final.
However, Clarksville could have something to say about that. The Generals (15-7) won seven of their last eight regular-season games and 10 of their past 12 heading into tonight’s showdown against Southwestern. Clarksville’s quick guards, junior Dae’von Fuqua in particular, could be difficult matchups for the Rebels.
Something else that could work against Southwestern is the sudden resignation of coach Jerry Bomholt late last month. The Rebels lost their first game, 79-60 at Scottsburg on Feb. 22, under interim coach Zac Nessbaum, but bounced back to beat South Dearborn 85-75 this past Friday night. Will playing on its homecourt be enough to help Southwestern overcome Clarksville’s quickness and its own off-the-court drama? We’ll see.
But wouldn’t it be fun to see Providence and Clarksville face off a third time (the Pioneers won the first two meetings) Saturday night with a sectional title on the line?
4. HOW FAR CAN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GO?
The Warriors are an overwhelming pick (67.84 percent according to Harrell) to win this week’s Class A Borden Sectional. CAI was favored last year too, but it lost in the final to Lanesville. You would think that alone would be enough to drive the senior-laden Warriors to their second sectional title in three seasons. We think it will be, but after that it looks to get a lot more difficult for CAI.
The Warriors would likely face Northeast Dubois (13-10) in the Loogootee Regional semifinals. If CAI could get by the Jeeps, No. 1 Barr-Reeve (22-1) would likely be waiting in the final. However, keep in mind that the Vikings’ lone loss this season was at Loogootee, site of this week’s sectional that they are playing in. The sixth-ranked Lions (18-5) will be no pushover there, or possibly in the regional on their homecourt if they were to upset Barr-Reeve.
If the Warriors could win the regional, they’d likely have a date with No. 3 Greenwood Christian (22-1) in the semistate.
A victory there, and it would be on to Bankers, where all 402 teams hope to go, only eight will and only four will have their one shining moment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.