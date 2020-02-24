Welcome back to Tuesday’s Takeaways, where we take a look back at the weekend that was in boys’ high school hoops. Sharpies are sold separately this week.
Obviously the biggest news of the past the weekend was the release of the sectional pairings for the 110th annual state tournament Sunday. With that in mind, here are four takeaways from the brackets that feature our area teams.
1. NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT AT SEYMOUR SHOULD BE A LOT OF FUN
If the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional shakes out as it should, next Friday night’s semifinals should be full of fun, excitement and fans at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
If defending champion Jeffersonville (16-5) can get past host Seymour and New Albany (14-8) can outlast Jennings County in first-round action Tuesday night, it would create some very intriguing matchups — and storylines — in the semis.
If that happens, you’d have the Red Devils facing Floyd Central in a rematch of the Jan. 17 thriller in Floyds Knobs that the visitors won when Jeff senior point guard Jacob Jones banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Devils, who feature a pair of Division I signees in Jones (Wisconsin-Green Bay) and Tre Coleman (Nevada), are trying for their second straight sectional title. Meanwhile the Highlanders (15-6), who are led by standout junior guard Jake Heidbreder, are hoping to hoist their first title since 1989.
Then, in the second semi, you’d have the Bulldogs facing Bedford North Lawrence (14-9) in a rematch of last Friday night’s game at the Doghouse that New Albany won 44-41. The Bulldogs, who are led by a pair of seniors (Julien Hunter and Trey Hourigan) and a pair of sophomores (Kaden Stanton and Tucker Biven), have played in the sectional title tilt an incredible 12 times in the past 13 years. Meanwhile the Stars, who are led by senior Brayton Bailey (the son of Indiana prep legend Damon Bailey), are seeking their first championship in 19 years.
In one of the most wide-open Seymour Sectional fields in recent memory, any four of those teams could cut down the nets next Saturday night. Friday night, though, could be even more memorable.
2. THE DRAGONS ARE THE CHAMPS UNTIL SOMEONE KNOCKS THEM OFF
Silver Creek will enter next week’s Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional in a unique position, as the defending state champion. Of course the Dragons have held that title during the regular season too, but next Wednesday night will be their first time carrying that moniker into the postseason. Will it weigh on them? We’ll see, but it hasn’t yet and it likely won’t given the maturity of junior standouts Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi, the only returning starters from last season’s title team.
“We’re very excited about the draw, you can’t beat this time of year,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said Sunday. “It gives us a chance to start getting focused on our path in the tournament.”
The No. 1-ranked Dragons (21-2) drew county-rival Charlestown, which they beat by 42 and 59 points, respectively, during the regular season, in the first round.
“I’m glad we did not get the bye,” Hoffman said. “Our guys will be chomping at the bit to play.”
Creek, however, could be in line for a tough test in the semifinals if North Harrison can get past the host Panthers in the final first-round game. The Cougars (16-5) are the rare team that can match up with the Dragons size-wise. They also are helmed by Lou Lefevre, who had plenty of postseason success at Providence and in his first year on the job at North Harrison has the Cougars on an eight-game winning streak entering the final week of the regular season.
Until someone knocks them off, though, the Dragons are still the champs.
3. CLARKSVILLE, PROVIDENCE COULD SPOIL THE SOUTHWESTERN PARTY
Of the six teams in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional, three have winning records. Of those three, two (Clarksville and Providence) are from Clark County. The Generals (13-7) and Pioneers (14-7) hope to spoil the host Rebels’ party.
Southwestern (14-8) has won back-to-back sectional titles and has to be considered the favorite since the tournament will be played on its homecourt. However, Clarksville and Providence could have something to say about that. Both teams have vastly improved since last season and both appear to have enough talent to capture a sectional title.
Then, you have to consider the fact that long-time Rebels coach Jerry Bomholt resigned last week. In its first game without Bomholt on the bench, Southwestern lost 79-60 at Scottsburg this past Saturday night. Is that a harbinger of things to come? The Generals, the Rebels’ first-round opponent next Tuesday night, hope so.
If Clarksville and its quick guards can’t beat Southwestern, then the defensive-minded Pioneers might be up to the task. Providence lost 68-51 to the Rebels on their homecourt Jan. 7. The two teams could face off in a rematch two months to the day of that game, in the sectional final.
“It’s a strong sectional field,” first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “We have had tough games against several of the teams. So, we are preparing for a challenge.”
4. THE BORDEN SECTIONAL IS CAI’S TO LOSE
Christian Academy enters next week’s Class A Borden Sectional as the definitive favorite. The Warriors (15-7) have beaten the other five teams in the field by an average of more than 20 points per game during the regular season. To top it off, CAI drew one of the two byes and awaits the winner between Rock Creek and South Central in next Friday night’s semifinals.
But as they say, tournaments are not won on paper. The Warriors were the favorites last season too, but they lost to Lanesville in the sectional final. The Eagles (12-10), who received the other bye, could spoil CAI’s crowning again. That is, if they can beat the winner of Tuesday night’s first-round game between the host Braves and New Washington.
Even though the Warriors are the decided favorite, as they learned the hard way last year, there are no guarantees during tournament time.
SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Seymour (8-12) vs. Jeffersonville (16-5), 6 p.m.
Game 2: New Albany (14-8) vs. Jennings County (12-10), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Game 3: Floyd Central (15-6) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Bedford NL (14-9) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Madison (10-11) vs. Salem (10-11), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Game 2: Charlestown (3-17) vs. Silver Creek (21-2), 6 p.m.
Game 3: North Harrison (16-5) vs. Corydon Central (10-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Game 4: Scottsburg (13-10) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Game 6: Final, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A SOUTHWESTERN
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Southwestern (14-8) vs. Clarksville (13-7), 6 p.m.
Game 2: Providence (14-7) vs. Austin (3-17), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Game 3: Henryville (7-15) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Switzerland County (6-16) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A BORDEN
Tuesday, March 3
Game 1: Borden (6-15) vs. New Washington (13-9), 6 p.m.
Game 2: South Central (8-14) vs. Rock Creek (5-15), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Game 3: Lanesville (12-10) vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Christian Academy (15-7) vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Game 5: Final, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.