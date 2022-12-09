NEW ALBANY — Hayden Casey has been a part of the Christian Academy staff for over a decade, including the last three seasons as head coach.
While he’s experienced some great moments with the Warriors, Casey said Friday’s game against Rock Creek may top the list.
The contest between sectional rivals was marked by passionate effort, a raucous crowd and clutch shots, it was two free throws that ultimately made the difference.
The Lions held a 52-51 lead late in the game, but an untimely turnover gave the ball back to the Warriors.
CAI’s Matt Carter drew a foul with just 2.7 seconds to play. The junior guard sank his first free throw to tie the score, then had to sit on the bench and think about his next attempt after a Rock Creek timeout.
However Carter wasn’t bothered by the pressure, as his second free throw dropped to give the Warriors the one-point edge. The Lions got off a last-second heave from near half court, but the shot missed and the CAI crowd erupted as the Warriors (4-0) remained undefeated with the 53-52 home win.
“For that group to pull out a win like that against a very talented team in Rock Creek, the sectional favorite going into the season, when we didn’t have our (injured) senior Caleb Roy, there’s no doubt what kind of win that was,” Casey said. “I’m just so proud of those guys.”
While Carter’s free throws were the difference, they wouldn’t have mattered had it not been for a must-make 3-pointer by sophomore Joshua Renfro. It was his seventh trey of the night, and it certainly wasn’t the prettiest.
With just over 14 seconds left in the game, and a defender in his face, Renfro rose up from the left corner. His double-clutch shot caught the backboard, as the ball banked in to cut the Rock Creek (1-3) lead to one.
“Those are the shots that you dream about as a kid, and when you hit it, words can’t describe how you feel,” Renfro said.
Here are the last 50 seconds of the game against Rock Creek. 4-0! Huge win tonight led by our sophomore @JoshuaRenfro25 with 29 points and 12 rebounds! @Greg_Mengelt @newstribscores @brandonramsey @PrepHoopsIN @IHSAA1 pic.twitter.com/NhlMRCKbhp— CAI BOYS BASKETBALL (@caiboysbball) December 10, 2022
Renfro led all scorers with 29 points. He had just seven at halftime, but heated up in the third quarter.
He started his second-half scoring by drawing a foul in the paint and knocking down the shot. Renfro converted the free throw to give the Warriors a 27-25 lead.
Later in the quarter, Keajuan Beco’s tip-in put Rock Creek up 32-29. The Warriors responded with a deep trey from Renfro to tie the score. On the next CAI possession, Renfro drilled a 3 from the corner in front of the CAI student section, putting the Warriors up 35-32 to end the third quarter.
Rock Creek showed its toughness on Friday by matching the Warriors’ intensity and shot-making in a road game. LaDarius Wallace’s trey from the wing gave the Lions a 38-37 lead early in the fourth quarter, but again, Renfro responded with another make from behind the arc.
The seesaw game continued as Carmelo Mercer made a 3-pointer for Rock Creek to retake the lead, and again, Renfro responded with another trey.
“The team put me in a good situation and my confidence went up after I hit a couple of shots,” Renfro said.
Jaleb Treat then used his size and touch around the basket to put Rock Creek in a good position to win the game. His jumper from near the baseline tied the score at 43. After a Warriors’ free throw Treat scored the next five points, including a tough make in the lane through contact. He drew a foul and hit the shot to put the Lions up 48-44 with 2:01 to play.
David Cook, who scored 13 for the Warriors, hit two free throws to make it a 48-46 contest. But Treat responded with an offensive rebound and a put-back to put the Lions back up by four.
After a CAI bucket, Treat again hit the glass for a tip-in. But Renfro’s clutch trey, followed by the turnover, and Carter’s free throws led to the CAI win.
“We tell our guys, and they get tired of hearing it, that greatness isn’t found in moments, it’s found in consistency,” Casey said. “Josh’s 3 at the end, what a fantastic moment. Matt Carter’s free throws, what a fantastic moment. But we won because we were great throughout the game.”
